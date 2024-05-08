NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas, May 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- GVTC and The GVTC Foundation continue to foster educational opportunities through their community with the distribution of over $200,500 to high school seniors in their service area this year! With a firm belief in the transformative power of education, scholarships stand out as one of the most impactful ways in which the foundation and GVTC invest in the future of local students.

GVTC and The GVTC Foundation Proudly Award $200,500 in Scholarships to Local Students in 2024

This year, The GVTC Foundation awarded a total of $47,500 in scholarships, reaffirming their dedication to nurturing talent and supporting academic endeavors within the GVTC service area. Three outstanding graduating seniors were recipients of this year's scholarships, each embodying exceptional leadership, volunteerism, or vocational/technical aptitude.

Selected from a competitive pool of applicants with the assistance of the New Braunfels Community Foundation (NBCF), these scholarship recipients represent the epitome of achievement and promise within their communities.

The scholarship recipients for 2024 are as follows:

Raahil Gadhoke was honored with the prestigious $25,000 Ritchie T. Sorrells Leadership Scholarship. His active participation in initiatives like student government, peer mentorship programs, and fundraising for education in rural India reflects his commitment to taking on leadership roles and making a difference. Raahil will start his academic journey at Northeastern University, where he plans to major in Computer Science and Business Administration. He aspires to use his skills to develop innovative healthcare solutions that bridge gaps in access and affordability. Raahil dreams of combining his passion for AI with his love for medicine to create positive change in the world.

Davis Kuhn was awarded the $15,000 Ola Armstrong Volunteer Scholarship in recognition of his outstanding commitment to community service. His involvement in multiple church youth groups and mentoring at-risk students showcases the positive impact he has had on those in need. Davis will begin his college career at the University of Utah, pursuing a Communications degree. He wants to focus on integrative media applications to strengthen his skills in visual storytelling. He envisions working as a photographer for a professional sports team after he graduates from college.

Rowan Klein received the $7,500 Vocational/Technical Scholarship, honoring his talent in welding. His involvement in church youth groups led him to volunteer with Homes for the Homeless, while his achievements in FFA, including projects showcased at stock shows, further fueled his passion. Additionally, his employment at Cannon Construction provided hands-on experience in welding and various trades. Rowan will be attending Texas State Technical College, where he plans to obtain his Associates of Applied Science Degree in welding. His ultimate goal is to establish his own welding business, focusing on remote and on-site projects.

GVTC and The GVTC Foundation remain steadfast in their commitment to empowering local students and shaping a brighter future for communities in the GVTC service area. Through these scholarships, the foundation continues to sow the seeds of opportunity and inspire the next generation of leaders, volunteers, and skilled professionals.

With heartfelt congratulations, GVTC and The GVTC Foundation extend their best wishes to all scholarship recipients as they embark on their well-deserved successes and future endeavors.

