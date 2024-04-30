GVTC Recognizes Morgan Stanley as Winner of 2024 IMPACT Award

NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas, April 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- GVTC Communications is happy to announce Morgan Stanley as the recipient of the esteemed 2024 IMPACT Award. This prestigious honor is bestowed upon vendors/partners that best align with GVTC's values and strategic initiatives, exemplifying excellence in building strong relationships through various avenues such as cost reductions, product innovation, quality improvement, service, teamwork, integrity, community involvement, or fiercely loyal customer principles.

For over 20 years, Morgan Stanley has been a steadfast partner, providing unparalleled institutional investment management services for GVTC, GVCS, the Retirement & Security Pension Plan, the VEBA Trust, the Deferred and Supplemental Retirement Plans, the 401K Plan, and the Ritchie T. Sorrells Endowment for The GVTC Foundation. Currently overseeing a total of $500 million in funds for GVTC, Morgan Stanley's expertise has significantly contributed to GVTC's financial success.

In addition to its exceptional investment services, Morgan Stanley has been an avid supporter of The GVTC Foundation since its inception in 2006. Their commitment is evidenced by their consistent attendance at every golf sponsorship event, personal donations, and the provision of institutional investment management services to the Foundation.

"Morgan Stanley's dedication to excellence, community engagement, and continuous support embody the spirit of the GVTC Vendor Partnership Award. We are proud to recognize their outstanding contributions and look forward to continuing our fruitful partnership in the years to come," said Ritchie Sorrells, President and CEO of GVTC.

Stephen Havel and Lisa Blonkvist, as institutional investment advisors, have consistently provided superior customer service, exceeding GVTC's expectations with their attention to detail and responsiveness since December 2004. Their proactive recommendations have not only improved investment returns but also lowered overall costs, ensuring the highest possible fiduciary standards are met while enhancing GVTC's ability to grow its investment funds with improved returns at lower risk.

Stephen Havel and Lisa Blonkvist expressed their appreciation, saying, "We are honored to receive the 2024 Vendor Partnership Award from GVTC. Our longstanding partnership with GVTC is built on a foundation of trust, collaboration, and shared values. We remain committed to delivering exceptional service and contributing to the success of GVTC and its community initiatives."

Morgan Stanley's exceptional partnership, commitment to excellence, community engagement, and continuous support make them truly deserving of this accolade.

GVTC is an award-winning fiber optics communications provider delivering high-speed Internet, digital cable TV, phone, and interactive smart security to residential and business customers in far north San Antonio, the Texas Hill Country, and South Central Texas. GVTC offers Internet connection speeds up to 1 Gbps. GVTC's wholesale carrier transport network delivers Ethernet data delivery between San Antonio, Austin, Dallas, Lubbock, and Houston, with access to remote Texas markets. The company's philanthropic arm, The GVTC Foundation, celebrates 18 years of charitable giving. More than $6 million in contributions have been given throughout GVTC's service area.

