GVTC Communications Adds Arlo to GVTC connectHome® Services

NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas, Nov. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- GVTC has partnered with Calix, Inc. on a fully managed home protection service. GVTC will now offer their customers Arlo Secure in addition to their pro-installation services. This new product is intended to provide GVTC broadband customers with a smart camera option that will build a safer and smarter home.

"GVTC has been a trusted partner in the community for over 70 years. We felt partnering with Calix on Arlo Secure was the next step needed to help protect our customers' homes. GVTC connectHome® products bring more than complete smart security. It gives our customers a sense of comfort, safety, and peace of mind," said GVTC President and CEO Ritchie Sorrells.

With Arlo, customers can stream live video, play recorded clips, easily arm and disarm their system and also take immediate action on alerts without unlocking their phone. Arlo Activity Zones and Smart Notifications will differentiate between people, animals, and vehicles giving customers the ability to fine-tune areas that trigger motion and notifications.

"Since the inception of GVTC in 1951, the company has been committed to providing customers with leading-edge technologies. From telephone to fiber internet to cable TV to security, we make sure our customers have the best experience possible. That is why we are so excited to announce that we are adding Arlo Secure to our list of services under GVTC connectHome®," said Josh Pettiette, Vice President of Product, Business Development & Strategic Planning at GVTC.

"GVTC continues to set the bar for broadband service providers thanks to their unwavering commitment to delivering exceptional subscriber experiences. The GVTC team understands that continually introducing innovative new services is critical to meeting its objectives. Arlo Secure, a fully managed connected camera service, is the latest innovation that GVTC is offering its subscribers. By offering Arlo Secure as a GVTC managed service, they will greatly simplify home security for subscribers across their community. We are proud to be their partner as they build on a 70+ year legacy of technology and service innovation for their community," said Matt Collins, Executive Vice President of Commercial Operations and Chief Marketing Officer at Calix.

Explore the benefits of GVTC Smart Security and see what services are available in your area today.

About GVTC:

GVTC is an award-winning fiber optics communications provider delivering high-speed Internet, digital cable TV, phone, and interactive smart security to residential and business customers in far north San Antonio, the Texas Hill Country, and South Central Texas. GVTC offers Internet connection speeds up to 1 Gbps. GVTC's wholesale carrier transport network delivers Ethernet data delivery between San Antonio, Austin, Dallas, and Houston, with access to remote Texas markets. The company's philanthropic arm, The GVTC Foundation, is celebrating more than a decade of charitable giving. More than $5.4 million in contributions have been given throughout GVTC's service area.

