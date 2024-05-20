GVTC Communications Appoints Josh Pettiette as New President & CEO

NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas, May 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- GVTC Communications announced today that Josh Pettiette has been appointed the company's new President and CEO. A 14-year GVTC executive, Pettiette will assume responsibilities on July 1, 2024, following the retirement of current President & CEO Ritchie Sorrells.

Josh Pettiette

During his tenure as the Vice President Product, Business Development, and Strategic Planning for GVTC, Pettiette has been instrumental in shaping the organization's corporate strategy, priorities, and objectives. His 25 years in the telecommunications industry have provided a breadth of knowledge in all aspects of GVTC and will serve him well in his new role as President and CEO.

"We view Josh as a solid choice to bridge the success we've enjoyed the past 20 years with a future committed to ensuring the long-term viability of GVTC," said Clint Swindall, chairman of the GVTC Board of Directors. "His passion for GVTC and proven results in corporate strategy, financial growth, and product evolution make him a great choice to lead the cooperative."

The appointment follows a meticulous CEO search process conducted by the Board of Directors since January of this year. The board was committed to finding a next-generation leader with a strategic and culture-first mindset to ensure GVTC remains at the forefront of innovation in the telecommunications industry.

"Josh's strategic mindset and understanding of GVTC's history and culture made him stand out among the myriad of impressive candidates we considered," Swindall said. "As an integral part of our current culture, Josh understands the importance of the work that's been done to build us into the broadband-centric company we've become, and we are confident he will preserve the culture necessary to deliver exceptional services to our members and the communities we serve."

In addition to his work at GVTC, Pettiette is also the founder and chairman of the Bulverde/Spring Branch Economic Development Foundation.

About GVTC:

GVTC is an award-winning fiber optics communications provider delivering high-speed Internet, streaming TV, phone, and interactive smart security to residential and business customers in far north San Antonio, the Texas Hill Country, and South Central Texas. GVTC offers Internet connection speeds up to 1 Gbps. GVTC's wholesale carrier transport network delivers Ethernet data delivery between San Antonio, Austin, Dallas, Lubbock, and Houston, with access to remote Texas markets. The company's philanthropic arm, The GVTC Foundation, celebrates 18 years of charitable giving. More than $6 million in contributions have been given throughout GVTC's service area.

