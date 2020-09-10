Gwaltney® Donates $50,000 to Roc Solid Foundation's Ready Bag Program

Roc Solid Foundation is a nonprofit organization that focuses on two major initiatives: surprising kids with brand new backyard playsets and providing Ready Bags filled with supplies to families when they first hear the devastating news that their child has cancer. The organization has impacted thousands of families since its inception in 2009.

"Partnering with Gwaltney for the third year allows us to reach even more families during a very difficult time," said Roc Solid Foundation's Chief Play Officer Eric Newman. "Ready Bags not only provide the essentials they need for unexpected hospital stays, but they also send a powerful message to families that they're not alone as they begin the very scary journey of fighting pediatric cancer."

Gwaltney will further support Roc Solid Foundation's mission by fulfilling and delivering Ready Bags to hospitals in Norfolk, Va., Charlottesville, Va., Chapel Hill, N.C. and Charlotte, N.C.

"Since 2017, we've supported many Roc Solid Foundation programs and we are honored to continue our support of the organization," said Chris Braselton, brand manager for Gwaltney at Smithfield Foods. "The Gwaltney brand believes in giving back and we're proud to be a part of the growth of the Ready Bag initiative to help kids fighting pediatric cancer."

About Gwaltney

Founded in 1870 by P.D. Gwaltney in Smithfield, Va., Gwaltney has made the promise to create delicious and affordable food with a variety of bacon, hot dogs, lunchmeats, and sausage. This dedication proves why Gwaltney Great Dogs are America's number one chicken franks and Gwaltney Great Bologna is America's number one chicken bologna. For more information and family recipes, visit www.GwaltneyFoods.com or follow us on Facebook.

About Roc Solid Foundation

The Roc Solid Foundation is a nonprofit based in Chesapeake, Va. that builds hope for families facing pediatric cancer. It's best known for its Play It Forward initiative, which builds custom playsets for kids ages 1 - 8 and completes room makeovers for kids ages 8 - 18. The organization has completed more than 350 Play It Forward projects throughout the country. For more information, visit www.rocsolidfoundation.org .

About Smithfield Foods, Inc.

Headquartered in Smithfield, Va. since 1936, Smithfield Foods, Inc. is an American food company with agricultural roots and a global reach. Our 40,000 U.S. and 15,000 European employees are dedicated to producing "Good food. Responsibly.®" and have made us one of the world's leading vertically integrated protein companies. We have pioneered sustainability standards for more than two decades, including many industry firsts, such as our ambitious commitment to cut our carbon impact by 25 percent by 2025. We believe in the power of protein to end food insecurity and have donated hundreds of millions of food servings to our neighbors in need. Smithfield boasts a portfolio of high-quality iconic brands, such as Smithfield®, Eckrich® and Nathan's Famous®, among many others. For more information, visit www.smithfieldfoods.com, and connect with us on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn and Instagram.

