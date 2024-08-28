Gwinnett Technical College Increases Student Mental Health Support

Gwinnett Technical College adds Uwill to offer additional counseling and crisis support

NATICK, Mass., Aug. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Gwinnett Technical College , today, announced a partnership with Uwill, the leading mental health and wellness solution for colleges and students, to provide increased counseling capacity and a crisis connection to students. Uwill's proprietary technology facilitates immediate appointments with licensed mental health counselors based on student needs and preferences, and offers students a direct connection to a licensed therapist trained in trauma.

"Gwinnett Tech recognizes the mental health and wellness needs of our students, and we have prioritized addressing these critical aspects of their education," said Carolyn J. Duven, PhD, Executive Director Student Support Services at Gwinnett Technical College. "Our partnership with Uwill allows us to ensure students have a well-rounded, accessible, and inclusive mental health solution, with immediate support available if and when they need it."

Recent survey data shows that while 70% of college students have been facing mental health challenges since starting college, only 37% of these students actively sought out mental health support, citing social stigma, cost concerns, and other uncertainties as reasons for this behavior.

Data from the state of Georgia aligns with recent national data , showing that 33.9% of adults reported symptoms of mental health, compared to 32.3% of adults across the U.S. Additional data from Metro Atlanta notes that Georgia has seen the 3rd largest increase year-over-year since 2022.

"The higher education landscape in Georgia has seen mental health become a top priority, putting students and their mental health first," said Michael London, Founder and CEO of Uwill. "We are honored to be collaborating with Gwinnett Tech to further this trend and support students in their educational and professional endeavors."

Utilizing its proprietary technology and counselor team, Uwill pioneered the first student and therapist matching platform. The solution offers an immediate appointment with a licensed counselor based on student preferences, all modalities of teletherapy, a direct crisis connection, wellness events, realtime data, and support. Uwill serves more than 3 million students from all 50 states at institutions including East Carolina University, Georgia State University, Macomb Community College, and the University of California, Davis.

About Uwill: Uwill is the leading mental health and wellness solution for colleges and students. The most cost-effective way to expand and enhance a college's mental health offerings, Uwill partners with 400+ institutions including Babson College, University of Michigan, Columbus State Community College, and University of Maryland, College Park. Uwill is also the teletherapy education partner for NASPA and the Online Learning Consortium. For more information, visit uwill.com.

