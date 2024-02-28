GWM-FTXT made a grand appearance at the 2024 Fuel Cell Expo (FC EXPO) in Japan, accelerating its expansion into the global market.

News provided by

FTXT

28 Feb, 2024, 20:00 ET

TOKYO, Feb. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- On February 28, 2024, the Fuel Cell Expo (FC EXPO) commenced in Tokyo, Japan, standing as one of the world's largest showcases for hydrogen and fuel cell technologies. GWM-FTXT, a subsidiary of Chinese automaker Great Wall Motor that focuses on hydrogen energy technology, presents various self-developed innovative products and comprehensive service solutions, drawing significant attention from overseas clients and media outlets.

Continue Reading
1
1

GWM-FTXT presented a range of core components, including 100kW (passenger vehicle) and 255kW (commercial vehicle) high-power hydrogen fuel cell engines, 300+kW expanded graphite plate stacks, second-generation high-performance MEA, 70MPa Type IV hydrogen storage tanks, and a series of hydrogen OTV. Several key performance indicators have already reached international pinnacles, securing numerous authoritative international certifications such as ASPICE CL2, (KBA) EC79, IATF 16949:2016, and ISO 26262, demonstrating the qualification and capabilities to provide supplies to global clients.

GWM-FTXT has launched several models of hydrogen commercial vehicles in the Chinese market at scale, with application scenarios covering logistics transportation, public transit, hydrogen-powered vessels, and other fields, yielding sound economic and environmental benefits, recognition, and trust from end-users in the Chinese market.

As GWM-FTXT is making efforts to accelerate global market expansion, strategic collaborations have been signed with companies and institutions in several countries including Brazil, Canada, and Italy. Together, they aim to collectively explore third-party international markets, leveraging the accumulated application experience in the Chinese market to gradually extend outreach to global markets. This concerted effort seeks to propel pivotal technological innovations and diverse applications in the global hydrogen energy industry, catalyzing the transition toward green energy worldwide.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2349947/1.jpg

Also from this source

GWM-FTXT hatte einen großen Auftritt auf der 2024 Fuel Cell Expo (FC EXPO) in Japan und beschleunigte damit seine Expansion auf dem globalen Markt.

GWM-FTXT hatte einen großen Auftritt auf der 2024 Fuel Cell Expo (FC EXPO) in Japan und beschleunigte damit seine Expansion auf dem globalen Markt.

Am 28. Februar 2024 begann die Fuel Cell Expo (FC EXPO) in Tokio, Japan, die als eine der weltweit größten Ausstellungen für Wasserstoff- und...
GWM-FTXT a fait une grande apparition à la 2024 Fuel Cell Expo (FC EXPO) au Japon, accélérant son expansion sur le marché mondial.

GWM-FTXT a fait une grande apparition à la 2024 Fuel Cell Expo (FC EXPO) au Japon, accélérant son expansion sur le marché mondial.

Le 28 février 2024, la Fuel Cell Expo (FC EXPO) a ouvert ses portes à Tokyo, au Japon, en tant que l'une des plus grandes vitrines mondiales pour les ...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Environmental Products & Services

Image1

Transportation, Trucking & Railroad

Image1

Automotive

Image1

Utilities

News Releases in Similar Topics