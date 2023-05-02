GYMGUYZ Celebrates 15 Years in Business While Flexing Accelerated Growth Across the U.S.

World's Largest In-Home Fitness Franchise Announces Recent Expansion Across 18 New Territories

MELVILLE, N.Y., May 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- As demand for in-home services increases across the globe, GYMGUYZ, the world's largest in-home and on-site personal training franchise, announces the addition of 18 new territories over the last year, contributing to its overall growth goal of another 75 territories by the end of 2023.

This news comes on the heels of the brand's 15-year anniversary, paving the way for its next era of growth. To set the stage for accelerated development, GYMGUYZ recently opened a two-story, 18,000 square-foot headquarters in Melville, New York.

GYMGUYZ is proud to be the largest in-home and on-site personal training company in the world.

As the brand continues to grow in size, it also grows in its service offerings. GYMGUYZ has launched highly-successful new fitness programs outside of in-home workouts, offering B2B fitness programs at corporations, schools, and senior living centers. The brand has fast become a critical provider in the Corporate Wellness space, developing on-site and at-home fitness programs for some of the world's largest corporations.

"We're growing according to a clear strategic plan that leverages our core competencies of exceptional fitness expertise, mobile logistics, equipment distribution, and proprietary systems that can deliver complex corporate fitness programs," said Josh York, Founder & CEO of GYMGUYZ. "As the global home fitness market is expected to hit $17.3 billion this year, we're not only able to be at the forefront of that market, but also see an opportunity to capture share in an adjacent market as well with relatively low effort."

GYMGUYZ has expanded into 18 new territories, including: Toms River, Red Bank, and Freehold New Jersey; Eastern Long Island; Paradise Valley, Mesa/Tempe, and Scottsdale Arizona; West Hartford, Connecticut; Tampa, Florida, and Greenwood Village/Aurora, Colorado. Several of the franchisees behind these new territories are existing owners, validating the franchise opportunity and proving that multi-unit growth will continue to guide GYMGUYZ's 2023 development strategy. These achievements have set the foundation for a remarkable 2023 as GYMGUYZ continues to prove itself as a standout, premium franchise that's winning by differentiating its brand experience.

The 15-year strong business model is transforming lives every day by offering convenient, customized, and creative workouts. Clients and companies in over 1,300 cities are being delivered a Certified Personal Trainer, state-of-the art equipment, and tailored workouts right to their homes, offices, corporate campuses, or other preferred settings. Key to GYMGUYZ's strong performance in 2023 will be a brand new business intelligence system that will help franchisees manage their businesses, and several additional complimentary services.

"We're the future of fitness because our business model performs better than fad fitness trends, such as tech-connected workout equipment. We provide the ultimate in workout accountability and directly eliminate the obstacles to getting fit," added York. "Our franchisees are motivated every day to fulfill our mission of changing lives by delivering clients exceptional results, and we look forward to growing our franchise system with likeminded individuals as we continue to expand across the U.S."

About GYMGUYZ

GYMGUYZ is proud to be the largest in-home and on-site personal training company in the world. GYMGUYZ brings the workout to their clients and provides convenient, customized and creative workouts. Headquartered in Melville, N.Y., and founded in 2008 by fitness specialist Josh York, the brand utilizes a fleet of branded vehicles that bring enough state-of-the-art fitness equipment to provide a fantastic workout 365 days per year, along with an expert personal trainer to their customers' doors. In 2019, the brand was recognized as No. 5 on Inc. Mag's 10 Hottest Franchise Businesses in America, which highlighted their growth of more than 801% over the last three years. GYMGUYZ also scored the first and second place spots on Franchise Gator's annual list of the Top 100 Fastest-Growing Franchises. The fastest-growing fitness concept in the U.S., GYMGUYZ is now servicing over 1,300 cities internationally, including the United States, United Kingdom and Canada. For more information on GYMGUYZ and franchising opportunities, visit http://www.gymguyz.com/.

