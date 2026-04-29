GYMGUYZ Expands into Ten New Markets Across the U.S., Closing Q1 with Strong Momentum

Eight Franchise Signings and 10 New Markets Fuel Q1 Growth

Early-Year Expansion Builds Brand Presence Across the U.S.

Tech-Enabled Operations and Franchisee Support Drive Scale

MELVILLE, N.Y., April 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- GYMGUYZ, the world's largest in-home and on-site personal training franchise, is building strong momentum, closing the first quarter with eight new franchise signings and ten new market openings—accelerating development and expanding its presence across key domestic markets.

"This momentum reflects both the strength of our model and the increasing demand for convenient, personalized fitness," said Josh York, Founder and CEO of GYMGUYZ. "We're focused on disciplined growth and continuing to invest in the systems and support that help our franchisees succeed long term."

Residential services continue to emerge as one of the fastest-growing franchise sectors, according to the International Franchise Association (IFA), as consumers prioritize convenience and at-home solutions. That trend—combined with increased focus on preventive healthcare since the pandemic—has elevated the category into one of the largest in franchising, reinforcing sustained demand for personalized wellness services.

Q1 Growth Expands Across Key Markets

During the first quarter, GYMGUYZ expanded its network with new territories and market entries across the U.S., including Rhode Island; Sacramento, CA; San Francisco and San Rafael, CA; Austin, TX; Northwest Washington State; Myrtle Beach, S.C.; Washington D.C.; and the St. Louis Metro East area.

Combined with its presence in the U.K., this continued expansion reinforces the brand's position as the world's largest in-home and on-site personal training franchise.

Innovation and Franchisee Support Fuel Systemwide Growth

To support its expanding footprint, GYMGUYZ introduced the proprietary GG Team App last year, a technology platform designed to streamline operations and standardize the in-home training experience. The app digitizes assessments, liability waivers and training agreements, integrates with existing systems through cloud-based access and supports multiple structured fitness assessment types.

Since launch, the platform has driven measurable impact across the system. Assessments delivered in GG Team App result in a sale 26% more often. Those sales average almost 10% more revenue.

"The GG Team App has fundamentally changed how our franchisees run their businesses," said Gregg Bushyeager, CRM and Analytics Director at GYMGUYZ. "It streamlines everything from client onboarding to ongoing progress tracking, reducing administrative lift while creating a more consistent, high-quality experience across the system. That combination, efficiency on the backend and consistency for the client, is what ultimately drives stronger retention and long-term growth."

Franchise Opportunities Available in Key Growth Markets

Building on the early-year growth and expansion activity, GYMGUYZ is actively seeking qualified single and multi-territory franchisees who are looking to change lives through at-home workouts. The brand's continued investment in technology, franchisee support systems and operational infrastructure positions new owners to enter a system designed for long-term success.

To learn more about franchising with GYMGUYZ, visit https://www.gymguyz.com/franchise-opportunities/.

About GYMGUYZ:

GYMGUYZ is the largest in-home and on-site personal training company in the world, bringing the workout directly to clients through convenient, customized, and creative fitness experiences. Headquartered in Melville, N.Y., and founded in 2008 by fitness specialist Josh York, the brand utilizes a fleet of branded vehicles equipped with state-of-the-art fitness equipment to deliver personalized workouts led by expert trainers right to customers' doors. As the #1 in-home personal training concept, GYMGUYZ services thousands of cities internationally across the United States and United Kingdom. For more information on GYMGUYZ and franchising opportunities, visit www.gymguyz.com

SOURCE GYMGUYZ