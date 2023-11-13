GYMGUYZ Unveils Online Personal Training Studio to Meet Demand for Enhanced Virtual Fitness

News provided by

GYMGUYZ

13 Nov, 2023, 09:02 ET

Leading Fitness Brand Expands Services with Virtual One-On-One and Group Fitness Sessions

MELVILLE, N.Y., Nov. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- As demand for access to at-home fitness programs continues to soar, GYMGUYZ, the world's largest in-home and on-site personal training franchise, has announced its all-new, online training sessions, streamed from a state-of-the-art fitness facility.

Continue Reading
The Online Personal Training studio is a 1,700-square-foot designated space at GYMGUYZ's Headquarters in Melville, New York. As the company was founded on the principle of bringing certified personal trainers right to clients' doors, the GYMGUYZ brand continues to innovate with one-on-one group and class training to clients virtually.

The Online Personal Training studio opened in June of 2023, though GYMGUYZ has offered remote workout options since 2020. The studio's design is curated to replicate the comfort of a home setting, while providing clients with personalized training that aligns with their fitness goals. With the unveiling of the online personal training studio, GYMGUYZ has expanded its virtual offerings to conduct live one-on-one and group personal training with certified trainers. GYMGUYZ clients can still access on-demand workouts, develop nutrition plans, and message with a personal trainer all from their phone, tablet, or watch, with the GYMGUYZ app.

"The opening of our Online Personal Training studio is a huge milestone for GYMGUYZ," said Josh York, Founder & CEO. "Having this designated space for our certified personal trainers and group exercise instructors to connect with clients through remote sessions underscores our commitment to convenience. Be it an at-home assisted stretch session, a fitness class at your place of work, or now, an online personal training session, GYMGUYZ offers a range of services to connect people with personal trainers, wherever they are."

GYMGUYZ's Online Personal Training studio offers one-on-one sessions or small group training classes with a maximum of 10 people per session. A key differentiator for these sessions is direct interaction with your personal trainer, who actively will correct you for form and safety. This truly interactive approach is far different than on-demand workouts that have grown in popularity.

The online sessions are accessible via a link emailed by GYMGUYZ trainers prior to a workout, and clients only need approximately six feet of open space to execute the exercises. Like the at-home workouts GYMGUYZ personal trainers have conducted since 2008, the studio provides a convenient and functional in-home workout experience, virtually.

GYMGUYZ uses a variety of customized fitness programs, including strength training, cardio fitness, sports conditioning, group fitness, weight loss and toning, senior fitness, youth and teen fitness, assisted stretch, and nutrition counseling to help people reach their health goals. GYMGUYZ's Certified Personal Trainers are experts in using GYMGUYZ methodologies, and they employ various techniques and tools to ensure that no two workouts are ever the same, but are always fun and challenging. GYMGUYZ has no contracts or monthly fees and the first session is always free.

To learn more about GYMGUYZ consumer and business services, visit https://www.gymguyz.com/. To learn more about franchising with GYMGUYZ, visit https://www.gymguyz.com/franchise-opportunities/.

About GYMGUYZ
GYMGUYZ is proud to be the largest in-home and on-site personal training company in the world. GYMGUYZ brings the workout to their clients and provides convenient, customized, and creative workouts.  Headquartered in Melville, N.Y., and founded in 2008 by fitness specialist Josh York, the brand delivers expert personal trainers that utilize a fleet of branded vehicles stocked with state-of-the-art fitness equipment to deliver exceptional fitness experiences. In 2023, they were included in Entrepreneur's Startups' roundup of the year's Hottest Business Opportunities. Now serving over 1,000 cities internationally, including cities in the United States, United Kingdom and Canada, GYMGUYZ is the fastest-growing fitness concept in the U.S. with plans to open another 75 territories by the end of 2023. For more information on GYMGUYZ and franchising opportunities, visit http://www.gymguyz.com/.

Media Contact: Daisy Dow, Fishman Public Relations, 847-945-1300 or [email protected]

SOURCE GYMGUYZ

