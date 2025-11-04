GYMKHANA IS BACK WITH TRAVIS PASTRANA IN THE ULTIMATE SUBARU BRAT

The Subaru Brataroo 9500 Turbo is a high-flying, active-aero equipped, 9,500-plus RPM screamer built to star in the wildest Gymkhana film to date

LAS VEGAS, Nov. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Hoonigan and Subaru Motorsports USA announced the return of the internet-breaking Gymkhana film franchise and unveiled their newest four-wheeled hero at the SEMA Show in Las Vegas today.

The Subaru Brataroo 9500 Turbo is the wildest Gymkhana creation from Subaru and Hoonigan to date Travis Pastrana and the Brataroo strike a decidedly 70's vibe after shredding Sydney Harbour The all-new Brataroo has a vocal range of more than 9,500 rpm

Set Down Under in the land that coined the term "hoon," the latest entry in the viral Gymkhana film series will take place across Australia, shredding famed landmarks and sporting a legendary cast of cameos. With Travis Pastrana behind the wheel of his third fully bespoke Gymkhana Subaru, expect new levels of the signature tire destruction, close calls, and massive jumps the Gymkhana franchise is known for. This time, Pastrana will pilot the all-new Subaru Brataroo 9500 Turbo, a 1978 Subaru BRAT engineered to take the viral series to new heights, both literally and figuratively.

No shortage of trick engineering went into creating a car that enjoys being airborne as much as being sideways. The Brataroo blends the rebellious energy of Subaru's Bi-Drive Recreational All-Terrain Transporter (BRAT) while pushing the limits of modern performance and technology. Subaru of America and technical partner Vermont SportsCar (VSC) engineered the purpose-built Gymkhana weapon to corner, slide – and fly – well beyond the capabilities of its predecessors.

The lightweight widebody machine utilizes a rallycross-derived, fire-spitting turbocharged 2.0-liter boxer engine. Built by technical partner Vermont SportsCar, the very pressurized four-cylinder delivers 670 horsepower, 680 lb-ft of torque and revs to more than 9,500 RPM, making the Brataroo the highest-revving Gymkhana car to date. Horsepower is channeled through the car's all-wheel-drive system via a six-speed sequential SADEV gearbox and motorsport-grade differentials.

To minimize weight, the bodywork is constructed entirely of carbon fiber, draped over a VSC-engineered chassis and a roll cage certified to the latest WRC safety standards. Though unmistakable, the BRAT's iconic look has been reimagined, with the angular lines and proportions reshaped by renowned designer and concept artist Khyzyl Saleem (The Kyza). It sports a radical widebody that seamlessly blends the world of motorsport with the singular BRAT design. Inspired by Outback sunsets and featuring kangaroos flashing Pastrana's signature thumbs up, the BRAT's livery sports a retro vibe with '70s Subaru branding, and KMC Wheels, Mercury Marine, Yokohama, Heat Wave, and Dixxon logo hits.

The Subaru Brataroo 9500 Turbo features the most advanced active aerodynamics on a Gymkhana car to date. Front fender louvers utilize adjustable active aerodynamics, allowing for real-time control of the car's front-end balance while in flight or on the ground. The louvers can pivot forward or backward to fine-tune the car's airborne attitude during high-flying maneuvers. At the rear, the car features two interchangeable rear wings: a larger wing for high downforce and maximum aerodynamic stability during high-speed driving, and a smaller wing for more general tire-shredding antics. Both wings feature an adjustable angle of attack and actuate upward, allowing for control over the pitch and rotation during Gymkhana's signature airborne moments. The larger wing boasts additional engineering enhancements: as it extends upward, it increases in width, significantly increasing its surface area and aerodynamic stability.

The Brataroo rides on a one-off set of KMC Wheels' forged monoblocks that pay homage to rallying's late 1970s golden era while attaining a modern reinterpretation of the BRAT's four-spoke wheel design. The 18-inch wheels are wrapped in Yokohama ADVAN A052 or APEX tires, depending on the stunt needs and road surface conditions.

The cockpit nods to the original 1978 interior with a carbon-fiber dashboard and flax-composite wood-grain accents echoing the BRAT's utilitarian charm with modern controls and technology. A restored OEM radio, repurposed HVAC controls (now used to adjust the active aero) and a period-correct Uniden CB radio mesh past and present. Every detail was crafted with respect to Subaru's heritage while servicing the demands of today's Gymkhana universe. Even the livery celebrates Pastrana's longstanding relationship with Dixxon Flannel and retains the trademark plaid seen on previous Gymkhana vehicles.

"This BRAT's completely unhinged - in the best way possible," said Pastrana. "It's got the soul of a vintage Subaru with the tech to do things no Gymkhana car has ever done. Every part of it is designed to take abuse, fly big, and come back for more. It's hands down the craziest Gymkhana car we've ever built."

Making its debut at the 2025 SEMA Show in Las Vegas, the Subaru Brataroo 9500 Turbo reveal kicks off "Gymkhana Season", continuing the tradition and creative spirit sparked by Ken Block, whose vision transformed a passion for driving into a global cultural phenomenon. Expect a torrent of content for both the new viewer and the diehard automotive fan who has been following along since Gymkhana Practice. The next Gymkhana film Aussie Shred premieres early December on the Hoonigan YouTube channel.

About Subaru Motorsports USA

Subaru Motorsports USA is directed by Subaru of America, Inc. , managed by Vermont SportsCar and proudly supported by MOTUL , Yokohama Tires , R53 Suspension , Triple-R Lights , DirtFish Rally School , and Sparco USA . Follow the team online at www.subaru.com/motorsports .



Follow Subaru Motorsports USA on Facebook , on Instagram @subarumotorsportsusa , and on TikTok @subarumotorsportsusa .

About Subaru of America, Inc.

Subaru of America, Inc. (SOA) is an indirect wholly owned subsidiary of Subaru Corporation of Japan. Headquartered in Camden, N.J., the company markets and distributes Subaru vehicles, parts, and accessories through a network of about 640 retailers across the United States. All Subaru products are manufactured in zero-landfill plants, including Subaru of Indiana Automotive, Inc. , the only U.S. automobile manufacturing plant designated a backyard wildlife habitat by the National Wildlife Federation. SOA is guided by the Subaru Love Promise® , which is the company's vision to show love and respect to everyone and to support its communities and customers nationwide. Over the past 20 years, SOA and the SOA Foundation have donated more than $340 million to causes the Subaru family cares about, and its employees have logged over 115,000 volunteer hours. Subaru is dedicated to being More Than a Car Company® and to making the world a better place. For additional information, visit media.subaru.com . Follow us on Facebook , Instagram , LinkedIn , TikTok , and YouTube

About Hoonigan

Hoonigan is much more than a brand. It's an automotive subculture, fueled on the shared passion of going fast and breaking things... then rebuilding them better than before. The company's signature brand of vehicular savagery is on full display across its network of YouTube channels, serving daily content to a subscription base numbering in the millions. In addition to daily videos and social media content, Hoonigan has long been the production and marketing outfit originally founded by Ken Block and Brian Scotto, and the media machine behind the award-winning series of viral videos, such as Gymkhana, Climbkhana, Terrakhana, and Electrikhana. At the heart of it all, however, is a wide-ranging apparel collection that (along with an authentically automotive-obsessed cast of characters) represents the brand's core ethos: Having fun with cars.

