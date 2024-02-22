H Code Announces Its 2024 Exclusive Publisher Partnerships

H Code, My Code's Digital Media Platform for Reaching Hispanic Audiences, Releases Its 2024 Roster of Exclusive Publisher Partners

SANTA MONICA, Calif., Feb. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- H Code , My Code's digital media platform for engaging Hispanic audiences, today announced its newest 2024 exclusive publisher partnerships. As a leader in the U.S. Hispanic media space, H Code is known for its unrivaled access and service amongst its publisher partners and is well positioned to reach Hispanic audiences with impact. These partnerships maximize advertising revenue for publisher partners and are a testament to the company's best-in-class publisher relationships. Among the publisher partnerships we're announcing today, H Code will be the exclusive partner for 100% of the sites' U.S. traffic.

H Code's top-tier publications enable it to bring to market exclusive inventory for brands looking to reach their target audience. These exclusive partnerships make available custom branded solutions across video, rich media, display, branded content and social products. By providing H Code with differentiated and unique ad inventory, these new partnerships will enhance its current offering and bring forth diversified opportunities for its brand partners. The company's unparalleled scale and access to these types of exclusive partnerships reinforces its position as a leader in this space.

H Code's 2024 new exclusive media publisher partners include:

El Comercio Peru - founded in 1839, it is the oldest newspaper in Peru and one of the oldest Spanish-language papers in the world.

- the first Salvadoran digital media entity, and the third most-visited site in . Grupo Imagen - creates high demand content to engage with U.S. Hispanic audiences focusing on News, Health, Beauty, and Cooking verticals.

"Our long and trusted history of working together with these well-respected media companies from all over the world has led to these more complex and substantial collaborations in 2024. We are excited to partner with some of the most reputable publishers from Peru, Mexico and El Salvador - regions that together represent 64% of the total U.S. Hispanic population . Through these partnerships, we can connect our brands to sizable underrepresented audiences with authentic and engaging content," said Pablo Rivera, VP of Publisher Development, H Code.

This roster of exclusive partnerships is part of H Code's overall plans to increase resources and efforts to better serve their U.S. audiences. The company plans to announce additional exclusive publisher partners later this year under the H Code division.

My Code has also made several strategic deals to expand H Code's offerings, including the acquisition of Impremedia , the leading Hispanic news and information company, and Veranda Entertainment , a technology and entertainment company housing Spanish-language and diverse-focused CTV channels. Most recently, Remezcla joined My Code's portfolio of media brands, growing the company's owned and operated media division. These deals are set to diversify H Code's platform and continue its reputation as an authority in the market.

About My Code

My Code is a modern media and marketing company built to help brands build lasting relationships with Hispanic, Black, AANHPI, and LGBTQIA+ consumers. Founded in 2015, My Code combines its first-party data, culturally nuanced insights, custom creative, community-centric media brands and unmatched distribution channels to deliver end-to-end multicultural marketing campaigns. Its diverse-first approach helps brands create and maintain relevance among America's fastest growing and most influential communities. My Code is majority-owned by Ariel Alternatives, LLC's Project Black. For more information, please visit www.mycodemedia.com.

