Latin GRAMMYs Week Gets Louder: My Code's Remezcla Studios and Fania Records Bring a Premium Two-Day Latin Music Experience to Vegas

LAS VEGAS, Nov. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- My Code's Remezcla Studios, an influencer and talent program that activates at major award shows, will transform a premier Las Vegas resort into a creative content studio and artist getaway from November 11th to 12th. The event, presented in partnership with Fania Records—the legendary New York salsa label founded in 1964—will feature live recording sessions, artist collaborations, and exclusive listening events.

Remezcla Studios is where established and emerging artists come together to listen to music, talk about their creative process, and create shareable moments in an intimate setting. Its activations facilitate the collaborations and connections that bring rising stars closer to breakthrough and advance Latin music and culture. Through the partnership with Fania, artists and producers will be in the studio, remixing and creating the future sounds of the genre while Remezcla's camera's roll.

The two-day activation will include:

Pop-Up Recording Studio: Unexpected collaborations and organic social moments will come to life at the heart of the musical celebration through the pop-up recording studio, operating from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. both days. Fania Remix Album: A series of artists and producers will be invited to reinterpret classics from Fania's vast catalog of iconic salsa, Latin soul, Afro-Cuban jazz, and bugalú music, remixing and imprinting each track with their own sonic identity. Fania's catalogue continues to pulse through today's music, reinvented and celebrated by a new generation of top artists, and this remix album draws its inspiration from that enduring legacy. To capture the creative spark behind every reimagined classic, the sessions will be captured in a five-minute mini-documentary released on Remezcla's owned and operated platforms, featuring talent like Dayme Arocena, Bebo Dumont, Gabriel Garzón-Montano, and more. Ligas Mayores Session: Ligas Mayores Records, a multi-genre label championing Latin music and innovative talent, will also lead a studio session to produce a collaborative, regional single featuring multiple artists and producers, scheduled for release in 2026. The process will be captured by an all-access-style video that documents how the dynamic collaboration came to life.

Unexpected collaborations and organic social moments will come to life at the heart of the musical celebration through the pop-up recording studio, operating from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. both days. Media and Artist Lounge : Next door to the recording studio will serve as a media, artist, and sponsor lounge that gives brand partners access to engage with numerous established and emerging artists, including Latin GRAMMY nominees. With the help of Sephora, artists will stay glam while Remezcla Editorial captures content covering a range of formats from artist interviews to street-style photo sessions and social content.

: Next door to the recording studio will serve as a media, artist, and sponsor lounge that gives brand partners access to engage with numerous established and emerging artists, including Latin GRAMMY nominees. With the help of Sephora, artists will stay glam while Remezcla Editorial captures content covering a range of formats from artist interviews to street-style photo sessions and social content. Listening Sessions: When the sun sets, Remezcla Studios comes alive with two back-to-back Listening Sessions—on Tuesday, November 11, during our Welcome Cocktail Reception, and on Wednesday, November 12, during our Closing Night Event. A standout lineup of Latine artists will showcase select unreleased tracks and offer insight into the creative process, inspirations, and narratives behind their work before an audience of music industry peers. Each session kicks off with an introduction and live Q&A led by members of the Remezcla Editorial team, bringing the crowd even closer to the artists' process. Previous featured artists include Carin Leon, Maria Becerra, Villano Antillano, Ambar Lucid, Gepe, Rafa Pabón, and Brray.

"Every Remezcla Studios activation is about facilitating cultural expression and uplifting the voices who bring Latin culture to global stages," said David Cid, Head of Experiential Marketing at Remezcla. "Through our partnership with Fania for the biggest night in Latin music, we're building a space for this to happen, simply by drawing incredible artists, producers, and creators to one room."

"It's more than gratifying to see the adoption of the classic Fania Records sound by new artists, producers, and remixers who are taking Salsa and Latin Soul to the next level for a new generation of fans," said Bruce McIntosh, Vice President of Latin Catalog at Concord. "We've seen what Remezcla has done in the past bringing a studio medium to an all-new live 'experiential' format and are thrilled to be a part of it."

About My Code

My Code is a culture-driven media company that helps brands reach and earn the trust of growth audiences through CTV, digital, social, audio, and experiential. Through a combination of editorial partnerships, creator networks, and accountable media delivery, My Code turns cultural insight into measurable performance. Learn more at mycodemedia.com .

About Remezcla

Remezcla is a Latine lifestyle company. Founded in 2006, Remezcla was the first premium digital publication for young US Latinos. Today, Remezcla operates as a digital publisher, creative agency, and entertainment company. Remezcla is also the preferred partner for leading consumer brands interested in creating culturally relevant content and experiences for a new generation of Latinos. Remezcla and its best-in-class editorial and creative agency teams have earned awards across several categories at the Cannes Lions, Webbys, ANA Multicultural Excellence Awards, The One Show, Clio Sports, Clio Music, Shortys, Ex Awards, and Reggie Awards, among others. Learn more at www.remezcla.com .

About Fania

Highly influential, both musically and culturally, Fania Records spread the sound of salsa music from the clubs of New York City to the rest of the world and became a revered global brand in the process. Fania's master recording catalog is the definitive home for genres such as Latin big band, Afro-Cuban jazz, boogaloo, salsa and Latin Soul, and includes artistic giants such as Celia Cruz, Willie Colón, Héctor Lavoe and Rubén Blades. With the creation of the international supergroup known as the Fania All-Stars, the label's signature musical style became known as the "Fania Sound." Fania's rich master catalog also includes the Pete Rodriguez's boogaloo classic "I Like It Like That" which was sampled by Cardi B in her #1 hit "I Like It." Additionally, three Fania Recordings—Celia & Johnny by Celia Cruz and Johnny Pacheco, Azucar Pa' Ti by Eddie Palmieri, and Live at Yankee Stadium by the Fania All-Stars—appear in the National Recording Registry, a list of sound recordings that "are culturally, historically or aesthetically important, and/or inform or reflect life in the United States." For more info, visit Fania.com and follow on YouTube , Instagram , TikTok , Facebook , X .

