My Code Appoints Amani Duncan as Chief Executive Officer

Duncan joins the award-winning media company and marketing agency with leadership experience from BBH USA, Viacom, and Def Jam

NEW YORK, Dec. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- My Code, a leading media company and marketing agency for growth audiences—the fastest-growing and most culturally influential consumer segments in the U.S.—today announced the appointment of Amani Duncan as Chief Executive Officer.

A seasoned leader across media, entertainment, and brand innovation, Duncan has built a career guiding some of the world's most influential organizations, reshaping how audiences watch, listen, and engage in an era of rapid cultural evolution. As CEO, Duncan will lead the industry's premier agency for growth audiences, as it continues to help brands connect with the communities where culture starts and business growth begins through its Intelligence Center, in-house creative agency, and robust publisher network.

Duncan's appointment comes as My Code expands its influence across the media and marketing landscape, delivering measurable results for Fortune 500 brands. The company's fusion of cultural intelligence, creative development, and owned media distribution has earned industry-wide recognition in 2025, sweeping the ANA Multicultural & Inclusive Marketing Awards, earning honors at the Brandie Awards, and receiving Adweek's Team Visionary Award for Remezcla, one of My Code's owned properties.

"Amani has built her career on seeing culture from the inside out," said Alexander Jutkowitz, Executive Chairman of My Code. "She understands that brands can't sit on the sidelines — her instinct for where audiences are headed, paired with her precision in execution, makes her uniquely equipped to help brands move in real-time."

My Code connects every layer of culture and commerce through an ecosystem built for growth audiences. Its "Decode, Develop, Direct" framework integrates three core functions: decoding cultural signals through its Intelligence Center, developing authentic storytelling through its creative studio and agency (including Remezcla Agency, B Code, and Culture Suite teams), and directing content through a vast media ecosystem of owned properties like Remezcla Media Group, HipLATINA, La Opinión, and El Diario, alongside strategic publisher partnerships.

Prior to joining My Code, Duncan served as a strategic advisor to independent creative agencies and currently serves as an independent board director for Fender Musical Instruments Corporation (FMIC) and Advisory Board member for Advertising Week New York.

Previously, as CEO of BBH USA, part of Publicis Groupe, she steered iconic brands including Google, Netflix, Heineken U.S., Mattel, and Walmart. Under her leadership, BBH USA was named an Ad Age A-List Stand Out Agency, and Duncan was honored as Ad Age's 2022 Agency Executive of the Year, Adweek Women Trailblazer, Campaign's Female Frontier, and Advertising Week's Future is Female.

Her career spans leadership roles at some of the most iconic companies, MTV/Viacom, C.F. Martin Guitar, Virgin Records, Capitol Music Group/EMI, and Def Jam Records. A leading voice in the industry and in her community, she has served as Jury President at Cannes Lions Festival of Creativity and Dubai Lynx, as well as on the board of Girl Scouts of Greater New York.

"The rules of culture are rewritten every day, and brands need trusted advisors to navigate that complexity," said Duncan. "With a decade of expertise guiding Fortune 500 brands through the ever-changing cultural landscape, My Code delivers what matters most: access to a rapidly growing community that drives measurable business growth. I'm excited to help accelerate that impact for our clients."

Les Brun, Co-Founder, Chairman and CEO of Ariel Alternatives, which holds a majority stake in My Code, added: "Amani's appointment represents a significant milestone in My Code's evolution. We believe her ability to translate cultural insights into commercial success and creative strategy into measurable business outcomes makes her the best person to scale this platform and its category leadership."

