H-E-B and Favor Delivery celebrate 5-year anniversary together with nonprofit gifts

The strategic partnership has provided Texans with an innovative, convenient delivery experience

AUSTIN, Texas, Feb. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- To celebrate their five-year anniversary, H-E-B and Favor Delivery will support five Texas nonprofits with gifts totaling $100,000. Together, the companies have curated an innovative, convenient delivery service that has grown to serve Texans in more than 400 cities across the state.

H-E-B Partners and Favor team members gather at the Eastside Tech Hub in Austin, Texas to celebrate the five year anniversary of H-E-B acquiring Favor. The Eastside Tech Hub is home to H-E-B Digital's Austin-based Partners and serves as Favor's corporate headquarters.

In honor of this anniversary and drawing on the Spirit of Giving philosophy that both companies share, H-E-B and Favor chose to support five Texas nonprofits focused on STEM education for underserved and underrepresented groups. The nonprofits were chosen for their drive to advance equity and inclusion and help diversify the tech industry pipeline, efforts H-E-B and Favor also champion throughout the year.

"We are incredibly proud of the work our H-E-B and Favor teams have accomplished, which has enabled us to support Texans across the state," said Winell Herron, H-E-B Group Vice President of Public Affairs, Diversity, and Environmental Affairs. "To commemorate this anniversary, we are proud to support these committed nonprofits that work to expand opportunities in STEM fields for students in underserved communities."

Each of the following nonprofits will receive $20,000 gifts to support their work across the state.

Texas Alliance for Minorities in Engineering (TAME) | Statewide : With 14 Chapters in Texas , the organization creates equitable experiences for students from underrepresented groups to explore futures in engineering at no cost to students.

: With 14 Chapters in , the organization creates equitable experiences for students from underrepresented groups to explore futures in engineering at no cost to students. Code2College | Greater Austin : Mission to dramatically increase the number of minority and low-income high school students who enter and excel in STEM undergraduate majors and careers through placement into life-changing high school technical internships.

: Mission to dramatically increase the number of minority and low-income high school students who enter and excel in STEM undergraduate majors and careers through placement into life-changing high school technical internships. talkSTEM | Greater Dallas : A partner with youth-serving organizations, the nonprofit makes unique, high-quality STE(A)M educational content available to all children from all income levels, ethnicities and genders.

: A partner with youth-serving organizations, the nonprofit makes unique, high-quality STE(A)M educational content available to all children from all income levels, ethnicities and genders. Compudopt | Greater Houston : Provides technology access and education to under-resourced youth and their communities, helping facilitate growth in technical and digital literacy skills.

: Provides technology access and education to under-resourced youth and their communities, helping facilitate growth in technical and digital literacy skills. Youth Code Jam | Greater San Antonio : Creates inclusive opportunities for all youth to experience computer science and explore with code by providing innovative, impactful and family-focused out of school time, and hands-on computing programs.

"We are honored to celebrate five years of Favor being a part of the H-E-B family by supporting these five organizations' important work of making high-quality STEM education accessible and inclusive across Texas," said Keith Duncan, Favor CEO. "Bringing together different perspectives and experiences in STEM is essential to future innovation, and this investment reflects our joint commitment to the communities we serve and the next generation of innovators in Texas."

In February 2018, H-E-B acquired Austin-based Favor, which is a wholly owned subsidiary that operates independently as a separate brand. With this powerful partnership, H-E-B accelerated its path to become a digital retail industry leader in Texas, growing its online presence to meet customers' evolving needs and expectations.

With Favor, H-E-B has access to best-in-class consumer-facing technology and the on-demand company's advanced delivery system, which helps capture valuable insights to deliver the best customer experience possible.

The partnership has positioned Favor as a leader in the on-demand delivery industry while providing H-E-B an invaluable tool that has helped enhance its digital offerings, including its Curbside and Home Delivery services, which have grown to support more than 270 H-E-B, Central Market, and Joe V's Smart Shop stores in Texas. Since joining H-E-B, Favor's corporate team has grown to over 400 team members and has quickly expanded its presence across the state of Texas, where its community of Runners has grown to over 100,000 contract delivery drivers who have completed over 70 million Favors across the state.

Founded in 2013, Favor will celebrate its 10th anniversary later this year.

Together, the companies have done more than facilitate the growth of one another's businesses. During the pandemic, both companies innovated to quickly support communities in lockdown, launching contactless doorstep deliveries, restaurant relief programs to support local businesses, and a Senior Support program, which provided an affordable, safe shopping solution for seniors. Both companies also worked to roll out the Be the Change initiative, which has become an integral program that is part of H-E-B's longstanding diversity and inclusion efforts.

The largest privately held employer in Texas, H-E-B has more than 430 stores and 154,000 Partners in Texas and Mexico, and the retailer continues to be an economic driver as it expands across the state. As a multi-format retailer, H-E-B owns Favor Delivery and operates Central Market stores throughout Texas, as well as Joe V's Smart Shop and Mi Tienda store formats in Houston.

SOURCE Favor