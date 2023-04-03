H Hotel Dubai Receives Green Key Certification in Recognition of Food Waste Diversion Efforts with Biodigester

FREEMONT, Calif., April 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Power Knot LLC, the market leader for onsite organic waste management solutions, announced today that its customer, the H Hotel Dubai, has once again received the Green Key Certification from the Emirates Green Building Council, a leader in environmental responsibility and sustainable operation.

The H Hotel Dubai is a luxury hotel centered in the heart of Dubai. The five star hotel has 236 rooms and suites, nine restaurants, a night club, and offers in room dining and catering services.

The Emirates Green Building Council is a non-profit organization that promotes and educates on sustainability in building environments. It is the official Green Building Council for the UAE and endorsed by the World Green Building Council. To receive Green Key certification, qualified properties must meet a strict series of sustainability criteria which cover both the operational activities and energy consumption.

"The hospitality industry is credited for its large carbon footprint due to its massive food operations and the resulting challenge of food waste," said Sophie Blondel, General Manager at The H Hotel Dubai. "The H Hotel Dubai installed the Power Knot LFC-100 biodigester to address the challenge of food waste. It improves in-house food management and disposes organic waste quickly and safely while greatly reducing the property's carbon footprint."

Catherine Malalay, EHS manager, actively looks into all the organic waste generated at the hotel along with the Chef Laurent Petit to ensure all organic waste from their kitchen and outlets are digested and diverted from the landfill.

The LFC® biodigester is a machine that digests food waste. These machines are usually installed in a commercial kitchen and reduce the expense, inconvenience, mess, and carbon footprint of disposing of food waste that would otherwise be hauled to a landfill. Power Knot has eight different sizes that digest from 10 kg (20 lb) per day to 3000 kg (6600 lb) per day of waste food.

"The LFC biodigester turns decomposed food into wastewater which is environmentally safe and is being used to enrich the property's landscapes. The machine continuously records the amount of waste ingested and carbon dioxide equivalent that is being diverted from the atmosphere," said Iain Milnes, President of Power Knot. "We're excited that the hotel is actively using data to identify areas that will help reduce overall food wastage and incorporate efficient and intelligent planning in the kitchen."

About Power Knot

Power Knot provides safe and economically sound solutions for commercial, industrial, and military customers globally seeking to reduce their carbon footprint. Our technologies are proven, available today, have been in reliable use for many years, and offer a payback period typically of less than two years. We design, develop, and manufacture our products in our headquarters in Silicon Valley, California. Our products are installed in six continents and all of the world's oceans.

