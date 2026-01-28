H. Michael Lynch, Kimberly Yeager, and Chavala Kobluk Join Norris McLaughlin, P.A.'s New York Real Estate Practice

NEW YORK, Jan. 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The law firm of Norris McLaughlin, P.A. is pleased to announce the addition of a robust team of real estate attorneys, including H. Michael Lynch, Esq. and Kimberly Yeager, Esq. formerly of Lynch and Associates located in Manhattan and Long Island, and Chavala Kobluk, Esq.

Lynch formally ran his boutique Real Estate and Finance firm providing services for high-profile banking clientele on their mortgage, lending, and finance needs. Lynch and Yeager will continue to service Long Island clients, as well as expanding their services to the Norris McLaughlin, P.A. team in New York City. Together, they expand the firm's depth in New York and reinforce their ability to serve lenders throughout the full lifecycle of a deal.

"Michael's arrival as a partner strengthens our Real Estate and Finance practice at a leadership level, particularly in complex commercial lending, workouts, and enforcement matters," said David C. Roberts, Esq. Chair of the firm. "Kimberly is a strong complement to that leadership, bringing sharp transactional experience and attention to detail across sophisticated real estate financings."

Kobluk will continue to represent landlords and tenants in litigation, including disputes involving rent-regulated, free-market, and NY Housing Authority ("NYCHA") properties.

"Our clients rely on us for thoughtful, effective representation in matters involving cooperative and condominium boards, residents, and any matters they need counsel on," said Dean M. Roberts, Esq. Chair of the New York Real Estate & Finance Practice Group. "Chavala's addition strengthens our capabilities and enhances the depth of service we are able to provide them."

Last year, Norris McLaughlin, P.A. welcomed real estate partner Jeana M. Pinto, opening a satellite location in Goshen, NY to service the Hudson Valley while adding more support to the firm's New York real estate team.

About H. Michael Lynch

H. Michael Lynch has extensive experience representing lenders in commercial and multifamily real estate financing, including acquisition, development, construction, and multi-state loan transactions. He also regularly advises financial institutions on loan enforcement, workouts, restructures, and foreclosure litigation. A seasoned foreclosure attorney, Michael is known for pairing strong business judgment with practical restructuring strategies, delivering efficient and cost-effective outcomes for clients. He takes a proactive, communication-first approach, providing clear case planning, regular reporting, and consistent client engagement. In addition to his legal practice, Michael offers educational programs for clients and their teams on foreclosure and creditor-rights issues.

About Kimberly Yeager

Kimberly Yeager focuses her practice on commercial real estate financings and construction matters, advising lenders on complex loan transactions, including drafting and negotiating loan documents and coordinating closings. She received her J.D. from the University of Notre Dame Law School and her B.A. from Fordham University.

About Chavala Kobluk

Chavala Kobluk is an associate in the firm's New York Real Estate Practice Group, concentrating on landlord-tenant disputes and Housing Court matters. She represents landlords and tenants in a wide range of proceedings and advises clients on litigation strategy and risk management. Chavala earned her J.D. from Bond University in Australia and completed her BCMM with Honors from Mount Royal University in Canada.

Norris McLaughlin, P.A., is a multi-practice, commercial law firm with offices in New Jersey, New York, and Pennsylvania, delivering legal solutions to clients wherever they conduct their business, including nationally and internationally. The firm's nearly 130 attorneys practice in more than 25 legal disciplines and industry-focused groups and serve a wide range of clients, including small businesses, middle-market companies, and Fortune 500 corporations, as well as the private individuals and families who may own, lead, and/or manage those companies. Norris McLaughlin is a member of Meritas®, a global alliance of leading independent law firms. To learn more, visit www.norrismclaughlin.com.

