Norris McLaughlin P.A. Elevates W. Joseph Salvador and Lauren E. Lewis to Members

BRIDGEWATER, N.J., Jan. 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The law firm of Norris McLaughlin, P.A. is pleased to announce the promotion of W. Joseph Salvador, Esq. and Lauren E. Lewis, Esq. to Members of the firm. Salvador was previously an associate in the New Jersey office's Litigation practice group. Lewis was previously an associate in the New York office's Real Estate practice group.

"Joseph's promotion reflects the leadership and strategic judgment he brings to complex litigation matters," said Margaret Raymond-Flood, Esq. Chair of the Litigation practice group in New Jersey. "He is a valuable member of our team and works collaboratively within our groups to provide clients with results-oriented solutions."

Salvador joins our largest practice group in the firm, encompassing a comprehensive package of litigation services spanning civil, complex, and commercial disputes.

"Lauren's rise to Member reflects both her talent and her determination," said Dean M. Roberts, Esq. Chair of the firm's Real Estate practice group in New York. "She has earned the trust of clients and colleagues through her handle of complex co-op, condominium, landlord-tenant, and commercial litigation. Her diligence delivers results at the highest level."

Lewis joins the ranks of an expanding real estate and co-op and condo practice. The team has been reliable counsel for numerous co-op and condo boards throughout the New York boroughs.

"Joe's assumption of the Emerging Leader role for our Meritas relationship underscores the confidence we place in his agility, collaboration, and commitment to the firm's continued growth." said David C. Roberts, Chair of Norris McLaughlin, P.A. "Lauren's continued growth in the co-op and condo practice reflects both the confidence clients place in her counsel and her expanding leadership within the firm."

About W. Joseph Salvador

Salvador is a member in the firm's Litigation Practice Group, defending companies from a variety of industries in toxic tort, commercial, and employment litigation. He is the Emerging Leader contact for our firm's Meritas® profile.

Salvador focuses his practice on complex commercial litigation and works collaboratively with litigation teams on document analysis and deposition preparation, efficiently managing multiple cases from initial pleadings through trial. He conceptualizes and executes litigation strategy and motion practice during discovery, and works diligently to keep clients informed on the status of their cases, assessing their potential exposure for liability and damages.

Salvador earned his J.D. from Rutgers University Law School and was a managing articles editor of the Rutgers Computer & Technology Law Journal and his undergraduate degree from The George Washington University.

About Lauren E. Lewis

Lauren E. Lewis is a member in the firm's Real Estate, Finance, and Land Use Practice Group and handles disputes arising out of real estate and housing related matters.

Lewis regularly represents landlords and tenants in all aspects of real estate litigation, including commercial and residential disputes involving single family homes, co-operative buildings, rent-stabilized and rent-controlled buildings, lofts, and interim multiple dwellings. She regularly handles matters in New York Supreme and Civil courts, navigating all phases of litigation including research, motion practice, negotiations, client communications, pre-trial discovery, and settlement. Lewis has experience with the rent stabilization code, tenant right and landlord obligations and has represented landlords and tenants in summary nonpayment, licensee, nuisance, and non-primary residence holdover proceedings.

Lewis earned her J.D. from the Tulane University Law School and received her B.S. from the University of Florida.

