H-POWER Demonstrates Commitment to the Community for World Cleanup Day

News provided by

Reworld Holding Corporation

Sep 24, 2024, 15:00 ET

KAPOLEI, Hawaii, Sept. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- This World Cleanup Day, Reworld™ H-POWER is proud to announce its commitment to maintaining a cleaner and healthier environment through a community cleanup event. Volunteers from H-POWER will be working together to remove trash along the roadways leading into the facility.

As part of H-POWER's dedication to environmental stewardship, this cleanup initiative reflects the company's efforts to ensure that the surrounding community benefits from a cleaner and more attractive local infrastructure. By taking care of the roadways, H-POWER helps create a better environment for both the community and the businesses that operate within the industrial park.

"We take great pride in not only serving the community through our sustainable waste operations but also in maintaining a clean and welcoming environment around our facility," said Katelyn Asato, Environmental Supervisor. "This cleanup is an opportunity for us to give back to the community and show our commitment to making a positive difference in the areas where we live and work."

The cleanup will involve volunteers from H-POWER, who will be removing litter and debris from the roadway and surrounding areas. The goal is to create a safer and more pleasant environment for everyone who travels through this key route, especially as it serves as the main entry point for refuse trucks heading to the H-POWER facility.

This initiative highlights H-POWER's broader commitment to environmental sustainability and community engagement, ensuring that its operations are aligned with local needs and contribute positively to the overall well-being of the area.

About Reworld
Reworld is a leader in sustainable waste solutions, providing innovative and environmentally responsible services to a global community. Reworld is committed to advancing zero waste initiatives and supporting sustainability goals through state-of-the-art technologies that reimagine, reduce, reuse, recycle, recover and renew. For more information, visit www.reworldwaste.com.

Media Contact
Nicolle Robles
[email protected] 
(862) 345-5245

SOURCE Reworld Holding Corporation

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE.COM?

icon3
440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers
icon1
9k+
Digital Media
Outlets
icon2
270k+
Journalists
Opted In
GET STARTED

Also from this source

Reworld™ Leads Roadside Trash Removal in Dickerson in Honor of World Cleanup Day

Reworld™, a leader in sustainable waste solutions and operator of the Reworld™ Montgomery Thermomechanical Treatment Facility, is proud to announce...

Reworld™ Shows Commitment to Chester Community with Adopt-a-Park Cleanup Beneath Commodore Barry Bridge

This World Cleanup Day, Reworld™ Delaware Valley is proud to demonstrate its continued commitment to the Chester community by organizing a cleanup...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Environmental Products & Services

Image1

Utilities

Image1

Oil & Energy

Image1

Electrical Utilities

News Releases in Similar Topics