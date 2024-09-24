H-POWER Demonstrates Commitment to the Community for World Cleanup Day

KAPOLEI, Hawaii, Sept. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- This World Cleanup Day, Reworld™ H-POWER is proud to announce its commitment to maintaining a cleaner and healthier environment through a community cleanup event. Volunteers from H-POWER will be working together to remove trash along the roadways leading into the facility.

As part of H-POWER's dedication to environmental stewardship, this cleanup initiative reflects the company's efforts to ensure that the surrounding community benefits from a cleaner and more attractive local infrastructure. By taking care of the roadways, H-POWER helps create a better environment for both the community and the businesses that operate within the industrial park.

"We take great pride in not only serving the community through our sustainable waste operations but also in maintaining a clean and welcoming environment around our facility," said Katelyn Asato, Environmental Supervisor. "This cleanup is an opportunity for us to give back to the community and show our commitment to making a positive difference in the areas where we live and work."

The cleanup will involve volunteers from H-POWER, who will be removing litter and debris from the roadway and surrounding areas. The goal is to create a safer and more pleasant environment for everyone who travels through this key route, especially as it serves as the main entry point for refuse trucks heading to the H-POWER facility.

This initiative highlights H-POWER's broader commitment to environmental sustainability and community engagement, ensuring that its operations are aligned with local needs and contribute positively to the overall well-being of the area.

