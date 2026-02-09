Reworld™ Welcomes Mauro Gregorio to its Board of Directors

FLORHAM PARK, N.J., Feb. 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Reworld™, a leader in sustainable waste solutions, proudly announces the appointment of Mauro Gregorio to its Board of Directors. A longtime executive at Dow Inc. with extensive global leadership and board experience, Gregorio brings a proven track record of supporting growth, strengthening operations and creating long-term value within complex, asset-intensive industries.

"With his extensive leadership background and keen understanding of customer needs across industrial value chains, Mauro will make a meaningful impact on our Board," said Azeez Mohammed, President and CEO of Reworld™. "We are confident in Mauro's ability to help us drive profitable growth while advancing the company's long-term vision of sustainability and innovation."

Gregorio most recently served as President of Dow's Performance Materials & Coatings division, with annual sales of approximately $10 billion, delivering material science solutions for infrastructure, transportation, renewable energy, electronics and consumer markets. Earlier in his career, Gregorio held several senior leadership roles spanning more than two decades, including President of Dow Consumer Solutions and Chief Executive Officer of Dow Silicone Corporation where he led the integration of Dow Corning following its acquisition by Dow Chemical.

"Mauro has an impressive history of delivering performance improvements across a diverse set of businesses," stated Howard Lance, Chairman of the Reworld™ Board of Directors. "He will provide important perspective to our Board and help Reworld™ continue to innovate and lead in the industry."

"I'm proud to join the Board of Directors at Reworld™," said Gregorio. "I look forward to leveraging my experience to support the organization's mission of driving smarter, more sustainable solutions that positively impact people and the environment."

In addition to his executive leadership background, Gregorio has served on the boards of several public and private companies, including Eagle Materials, Graham Corporation and Radius Recycling, one of North America's largest manufacturers and exporters of recycled metal products.

About Reworld™ Reworld™ is a leader in sustainable waste solutions, providing innovative and environmentally responsible services to a global community. Reworld™ is committed to advancing zero waste initiatives and supporting sustainability goals through state-of-the-art technologies that reimagine, reduce, reuse, recycle, recover and renew. For more information, visit www.reworldwaste.com.

