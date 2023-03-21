H2O Audio Releases PLAYLIST+™, Groundbreaking Audio Technology Never-Seen-Before in Headphones, PRO Series Products, and a New App

Latest tech can load and store content from streaming apps into headphones so you can play back anywhere without a phone, even under water

SAN DIEGO, March 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- H2O Audio, a 20-year pioneer in developing superior waterproof audio products, is proud to debut its latest innovation. PLAYLIST+™ is groundbreaking technology that loads and stores content from any popular streaming app into the memory of headphones for offline play back later during a swim, run, or workout. Now you can listen to audio from any streaming app offline, underwater, on the trail—anywhere—without a smartphone.

As part of the new PLAYLIST+ tech launch, H2O Audio introduces a new PRO Series, the most advanced waterproof audio products ever developed by the company. The PRO Series line includes the H2O TRI PRO Multi-Sport Headphones, the SONAR PRO underwater headphones, and the STREAM 3 PRO MP3 player, all featuring PLAYLIST+ found nowhere else in the world. The PRO Series features the most advanced waterproof bone conduction technology to date for athletes and goes beyond the IPX8 rating, allowing for underwater submersion of up to 12 feet. They feature exceptional bass-amplified sound and an ergonomic design for both in and out of water.

The PRO products are available now at a special launch price of $149.99 for the headphones and $129.99 for the MP3 player. Visit https://h2oaudio.com/ for full product specs or to purchase. You can also shop at our Amazon Store.

PLAYLIST+ is easy to use. Simply play audio from a Bluetooth® enabled device paired to the PRO headphones, click a button to start loading, and the memory of the headphones stores the content for future workouts. You can load music overnight while the headphone is charging, or load it live while you're listening. You can also load and delete content using the new H2O Audio app, which is not needed to use PLAYLIST+ but helps to manage and organize files.

"PLAYLIST+ is a game changer in how we listen to music. Now you can take your favorite playlists or audio books – any streaming audio – and listen anywhere offline while you run, swim, or bicycle. With the new PRO Series you can ditch your phone while swimming and working out and still have access to all your favorite playlists. It is something our customers have been requesting for years – and we are proud to say – it has arrived," said H2O Audio CEO and Founder Kristian Rauhala. "After 20 years of developing premium waterproof audio products with the best sound, comfort and fit, we're excited to introduce this technology and take our family-owned California company to the next level."

This year, H2O Audio is celebrating its 20th anniversary of developing best-in-class waterproof audio products. Rauhala, an athlete himself, started developing waterproof headphones in 2003. Over the past 20 years, the California-based company has engineered products (with over 10 patents) that give athletes an exceptional audio experience during their training and workouts.

H2O Audio is a California-based, family-owned company, pioneering the category of waterproof headphones since the company was founded in 2003. For 20 years, H2O Audio has disrupted, designed, and developed innovative waterproof audio products that stand out as the best on the market. Designed by athletes for athletes, H2O Audio products give the best possible audio experience and superior sound in and out of the water. Your Sport – Your Music.

