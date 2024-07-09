Häagen-Dazs® Announces Super Bowl Commercial Debut in 2025

Led by new creative agency partner nice&frank, this represents the first time ever the brand has advertised during the big game

WALNUT CREEK, Calif., July 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Häagen-Dazs® is excited to announce the purchase of national air time during Super Bowl LIX in 2025. The buy signifies a historic moment for the brand, who will invest in the game for the first time in its more than sixty-year run as a pioneer in the premium ice cream category.

The Super Bowl commercial serves as confirmation of the wild success of the brand's "That's Dazs" campaign. Launched five years ago, the campaign has significantly grown awareness among a new generation of consumers. As the number one ice cream brand in America, now found in 25% of U.S. households, Häagen-Dazs® knew the time had come to reach out to their audience in the year's biggest and most watched sporting event.

"This is a momentous occasion for the brand and an iconic cultural moment that brings us together through food," said Rachel Jaiven, Head of Häagen-Dazs® Marketing. "We're proud to be a part of the Super Bowl for the first time and shine a new light on our indulgent and growing portfolio."

Häagen-Dazs® is also introducing a new creative agency partner, nice&frank, who will develop and produce the brand campaign activating during the Super Bowl and other key cultural moments throughout the year. As the newly awarded creative agency of record, nice&frank will assume creative and strategic marketing duties moving forward.

"We love finding partners who care deeply about what they do and the people they do it with, which couldn't be more true for the team at Häagen-Dazs®," said Laura Petruccelli, chief creative officer and co-founder of nice&frank. "We pride ourselves on asking the right questions to get to honest answers faster. You need a deep sense of trust for brave ideas to happen, which is something we want on any creative project and particularly for a stage like the Super Bowl."

Added Jaiven, "We instantly fell in love with the nice&frank team. Their creativity, honesty, and passion for Häagen-Dazs was evident from the start. We knew right away they were the perfect partners to help bring us to the Super Bowl, and further our legacy as a respected and loved brand."

Assisting in the development and activation of the Häagen-Dazs® Super Bowl 2025 campaign are existing agency partners, Spark Foundry, who manages paid media across the Dreyer's Grand Ice Cream portfolio, and The Door for all public relations, influencer and talent support.

For more information on Häagen-Dazs® and its complete lineup of ice cream products, visit https://www.haagendazs.us/ or follow @haagen-Dazs_US on Instagram and TikTok .

About Häagen-Dazs®:

The Häagen-Dazs® trademark is used under license. ©HDIP, Inc.

Häagen-Dazs® was founded by Rose and Reuben Mattus in 1960 on a mission to transform simple flavors and the finest ingredients possible into an extraordinary ice cream experience. True to tradition, the brand is committed to using only high-quality ingredients in crafting the world's first luxury ice cream that can be enjoyed by all. Today, the Häagen-Dazs® brand offers ice cream, non-dairy frozen dessert, sorbet and bars in more than 65 flavors available around the globe. In the US, Häagen-Dazs® operates under Froneri, an ice cream-focused joint venture Nestlé created in 2016 with PAI Partners. In the U.S., Froneri operates as Dreyer's Grand Ice Cream, based out of Walnut Creek, CA.

Media Contact:

The Door - An Idea House

[email protected]

SOURCE Häagen-Dazs®