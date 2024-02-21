Häagen-Dazs Elevates Beloved Classics and Highlights Founders in Unveiling of Two New Flavors

New York Strawberry Cheesecake serves as a heartfelt tribute to the founders' New York roots and Vanilla Caramel Pecan reimagines an indulgent Shops classic

WALNUT CREEK, Calif., Feb. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Häagen-Dazs® is proud to announce its first original flavors release since 2022. New York Strawberry Cheesecake is inspired by Rose and Reuben Mattus, the brand's founders, who emigrated from Poland to start a new life in New York City, home to the world's most delicious cheesecake. Vanilla Caramel Pecan is a beloved fan favorite — known as "Pralines & Cream" in Häagen-Dazs® Shops — that has been reimagined for ever-more decadence. Both are now available as 14-ounce cartons.

New York Strawberry Cheesecake serves as a heartfelt tribute to the founders’ New York roots and Vanilla Caramel Pecan reimagines an indulgent Shops classic

Each new flavor embraces the Häagen-Dazs® founding spirit to create the highest-quality, most indulgent ice cream as a way to inspire the world to slow down and enjoy each and every delicious second with the people they love.

The New York Strawberry Cheesecake combines velvety creamy cheesecake ice cream with a swirl of sweet strawberry sauce and soft spiced graham cracker crust pieces. It's perfectly sweet and tart and smooth, honoring the NY style cheesecake.

Vanilla Caramel Pecan features creamy vanilla ice cream paired with perfectly gooey caramel sauce and caramelized toasted pecans.

"Our two new, original ice cream flavors New York Strawberry Cheesecake and Vanilla Caramel Pecan are certain to become consumer favorites in our national portfolio," said Rachel Jaiven, Head of Häagen-Dazs® Marketing. "The New York Strawberry Cheesecake flavor is a special new flavor, we like to think of it like a love letter to our home city of New York."

The new Häagen-Dazs® New York Strawberry Cheesecake and Vanilla Caramel Pecan flavors launch just one month after the brand unveiled two new snacking innovations, Chocolate Cookie Crumble and Dulce de Leche bars, in addition to a mini version of its popular Vanilla Milk Chocolate bars.

These two new ice cream flavors show once again that more than anything else, Häagen-Dazs® is wholeheartedly in love with ice cream — and wants to share that love with their fans all over the United States.

The two new 14-ounce flavors are now available at select locations for $6.49, with nationwide availability expected by April.

For more information on Häagen-Dazs® and its complete lineup of ice cream flavors and novelties, visit https://www.haagendazs.us/ or follow @haagen-Dazs_US on Instagram and TikTok .

About Häagen-Dazs®:

The HÄAGEN-DAZS® trademark is used under license. ©HDIP, Inc.

Häagen-Dazs® was founded by Rose and Reuben Mattus in 1960 on a mission to transform simple flavors and the finest ingredients possible into an extraordinary ice cream experience. True to tradition, the brand is committed to using only high-quality ingredients in crafting the world's first luxury ice cream that can be enjoyed by all. Today, the Häagen-Dazs® brand offers ice cream, non-dairy frozen dessert, sorbet and bars in more than 65 flavors available around the globe. In the US, Häagen-Dazs® operates under Froneri, an ice cream-focused joint venture Nestlé created in 2016 with PAI Partners. In the U.S., Froneri operates as Dreyer's Grand Ice Cream, based out of Walnut Creek, CA.

Media Contact:

The Door - An Idea House

[email protected]

SOURCE Häagen-Dazs®