Häagen-Dazs Elevates Beloved Classics and Highlights Founders in Unveiling of Two New Flavors

News provided by

Häagen-Dazs®

21 Feb, 2024, 09:00 ET

New York Strawberry Cheesecake serves as a heartfelt tribute to the founders' New York roots and Vanilla Caramel Pecan reimagines an indulgent Shops classic

WALNUT CREEK, Calif., Feb. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Häagen-Dazs® is proud to announce its first original flavors release since 2022. New York Strawberry Cheesecake is inspired by Rose and Reuben Mattus, the brand's founders, who emigrated from Poland to start a new life in New York City, home to the world's most delicious cheesecake.  Vanilla Caramel Pecan is a beloved fan favorite — known as "Pralines & Cream" in Häagen-Dazs® Shops — that has been reimagined for ever-more decadence. Both are now available as 14-ounce cartons.

Continue Reading
New York Strawberry Cheesecake serves as a heartfelt tribute to the founders’ New York roots and Vanilla Caramel Pecan reimagines an indulgent Shops classic
New York Strawberry Cheesecake serves as a heartfelt tribute to the founders’ New York roots and Vanilla Caramel Pecan reimagines an indulgent Shops classic

Each new flavor embraces the Häagen-Dazs® founding spirit to create the highest-quality, most indulgent ice cream as a way to inspire the world to slow down and enjoy each and every delicious second with the people they love.

The New York Strawberry Cheesecake combines velvety creamy cheesecake ice cream with a swirl of sweet strawberry sauce and soft spiced graham cracker crust pieces. It's perfectly sweet and tart and smooth, honoring the NY style cheesecake.

Vanilla Caramel Pecan features creamy vanilla ice cream paired with perfectly gooey caramel sauce and caramelized toasted pecans.

"Our two new, original ice cream flavors New York Strawberry Cheesecake and Vanilla Caramel Pecan are certain to become consumer favorites in our national portfolio," said Rachel Jaiven, Head of Häagen-Dazs® Marketing. "The New York Strawberry Cheesecake flavor is a special new flavor, we like to think of it like a love letter to our home city of New York."

The new Häagen-Dazs® New York Strawberry Cheesecake and Vanilla Caramel Pecan flavors launch just one month after the brand unveiled two new snacking innovations, Chocolate Cookie Crumble and Dulce de Leche bars, in addition to a mini version of its popular Vanilla Milk Chocolate bars.

These two new ice cream flavors show once again that more than anything else, Häagen-Dazs® is wholeheartedly in love with ice cream — and wants to share that love with their fans all over the United States.

The two new 14-ounce flavors are now available at select locations for $6.49, with nationwide availability expected by April.

For more information on Häagen-Dazs® and its complete lineup of ice cream flavors and novelties, visit https://www.haagendazs.us/ or follow @haagen-Dazs_US on Instagram and TikTok.

About Häagen-Dazs®:
The HÄAGEN-DAZS® trademark is used under license. ©HDIP, Inc.
Häagen-Dazs® was founded by Rose and Reuben Mattus in 1960 on a mission to transform simple flavors and the finest ingredients possible into an extraordinary ice cream experience. True to tradition, the brand is committed to using only high-quality ingredients in crafting the world's first luxury ice cream that can be enjoyed by all. Today, the Häagen-Dazs® brand offers ice cream, non-dairy frozen dessert, sorbet and bars in more than 65 flavors available around the globe. In the US, Häagen-Dazs® operates under Froneri, an ice cream-focused joint venture Nestlé created in 2016 with PAI Partners. In the U.S., Froneri operates as Dreyer's Grand Ice Cream, based out of Walnut Creek, CA.

Media Contact:

The Door - An Idea House
[email protected]

SOURCE Häagen-Dazs®

Also from this source

Häagen-Dazs® Expands Snack Portfolio with Two New Ice Cream Bars

Häagen-Dazs® Expands Snack Portfolio with Two New Ice Cream Bars

Today, Häagen-Dazs® is delighted to unveil its newest innovations to their ever-popular ice cream bars, furthering their industry-leading position in ...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Food & Beverages

Image1

Retail

Image1

New Products & Services

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.