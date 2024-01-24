Indulge in the Next Level of Frozen Decadence with Chocolate Cookie Crumble and Dulce de Leche

WALNUT CREEK, Calif., Jan. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Häagen-Dazs® is delighted to unveil its newest innovations to their ever-popular ice cream bars, furthering their industry-leading position in premium snacking and delivering more delicious joy to ice cream lovers everywhere. As an original take on an indulgent fan favorite, Dulce De Leche is now available for the first time as an ice cream bar, while Chocolate Cookie Crumble is an all-new addition to the Häagen-Dazs® family of flavors.

Häagen-Dazs® expands snack portfolio with two new ice cream bars

These new additions reflect the creative passion of the original Häagen-Dazs® founders, husband and wife duo Rose and Reuben Mattus, who shared a meaningful and lasting love and appreciation for ice cream. Each new flavor embraces the brand's history by furthering its obsession with high-quality ingredients, promising a delectable experience for ice cream lovers. The bars also celebrate Häagen-Dazs®'s unwavering commitment to deliver on the sweetest and simplest moments in life through undeniable flavor and texture profiles.

The following two snack bar flavors are now available in 3ct boxes:

Chocolate Cookie Crumble - Sweet cream ice cream with a touch of Madagascar vanilla and fudge swirls dipped in milk chocolate with chocolate cookie pieces.

Dulce de Leche - Dulce de leche ice cream with swirls of dulce de leche sauce coated in milk chocolate.

"We are thrilled to be expanding upon our lineup of snacking options," said Rachel Jaiven, Head of Häagen-Dazs® Marketing. "The introduction of Chocolate Cookie Crumble and Dulce de Leche ice cream bars adds a rich, unexpected dimension to our range of offerings, expanding our focus beyond traditional flavors."

In addition to releasing these two new flavors, Häagen-Dazs® has added to its Mini portfolio with a mini version of the brand's #2 most popular bars with the Vanilla Milk Chocolate Mini bars. This exciting mini version of the classic features its world-renowned vanilla ice cream dipped in smooth and creamy milk chocolate.

These bars are now available at select locations for $6.99 for 6-count minis and $5.99 for 3-count full-sized, with nationwide availability expected in April.

For more information on Häagen-Dazs® and its complete lineup of ice cream novelties, visit https://www.haagendazs.us/ or follow @haagen-Dazs_US on Instagram and TikTok .

About Häagen-Dazs®:

Häagen-Dazs® was founded by Rose and Reuben Mattus in 1960 on a mission to transform simple flavors and the finest ingredients possible into an extraordinary ice cream experience. True to tradition, the brand is committed to using only high-quality ingredients in crafting the world's first luxury ice cream that can be enjoyed by all. Today, the Häagen-Dazs® brand offers ice cream, non-dairy frozen dessert, sorbet and bars in more than 65 flavors available around the globe. In the US, Häagen-Dazs® operates under Froneri, an ice cream-focused joint venture Nestlé created in 2016 with PAI Partners. In the U.S., Froneri operates as Dreyer's Grand Ice Cream, based out of Walnut Creek, CA.

