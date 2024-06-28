HÄAGEN-DAZS® FURTHERS RELATIONSHIP WITH ALLIES IN ARTS WITH UNIQUE OUT-OF-HOME CAMPAIGN

Häagen-Dazs® initially partnered with Allies in Arts in 2021 , when it debuted its #Thät'sDazs campaign and multiyear, $1.5 million commitment to supporting underrepresented creatives in the arts. When the commitment was met in 2023, Häagen-Dazs® decided to further its relationships with the nonprofits in its existing network, supporting creatives in a variety of disciplines to help them achieve their goals.

"Häagen-Dazs continues to commit to uplifting underrepresented creatives," said Rachel Jaiven, Head of Häagen-Dazs® Marketing. "This year, we're incredibly proud to strengthen our relationship with Allies in Arts. It's been so inspiring to witness the impact of our commitment as we continue to create spaces where all voices are heard and celebrated. We love the mural designs our artists delivered and we're excited to bring more people to experience and see such vibrant, expressive creativity."

This year, Häagen-Dazs® focused on providing three LGBTQIA2+S artists a national platform to debut designs inspired by the latest additions to the brand's growing portfolio. Representing Los Angeles, artist Loveis Wise's mural is inspired by Häagen-Dazs® Chocolate Cookie Crumble Ice Cream Bars and the playfulness of a summer romance. As is Acacia Rodriguez's mural, which will be on display in New York City's Brooklyn neighborhood - the home of the original Häagen-Dazs® Shop. To complement the collection, artist Kelly Perez's design is inspired by Häagen-Dazs® New York Strawberry Cheesecake and serves as a reminder to indulge in all moments - big and small.

"We strive to find opportunities for our artists to see their work out in the world while being paid and treated fairly," said Drew Denny, Co-Founder and Executive Director of Allies in Arts. "We're so proud to partner with Häagen-Dazs and celebrate Loveis Wise, Acacia Rodriguez and Kelly Perez and their gorgeous designs!"

Each piece of artwork will be found on a billboard display in the below locations, beginning this summer:

LA: W. 3rd St. & S. Orlando Ave. | Flight date: June 3rd - July 28th, 2024

NYC: N 11th St. & Wythe Ave. | Flight date: July 8th - September 1st, 2024

MIA: NE 79th St & NE 1st Ave. | Flight date: July 8th - September 1st, 2024

For more information about Häagen-Dazs® and its work with nonprofit organizations like Allies in Arts through its Thät's Dazs campaign and beyond, please visit https://www.icecream.com/us/en/brands/Häagen-Dazs®/about/thats-dazs and follow the brand on Instagram and TikTok @haagendazs_us. To learn more about Allies in Arts and its mission to uplift LGBTQIA2+S creatives, visit https://www.alliesinarts.org/ . And follow each of the artists on Instagram: Loveis Wise ( @loveiswiseillu ), Acacia Rodriguez ( @bbkashe ) and Kelly Perez ( @find.it.inside ).

About Allies in Arts:

Allies in Arts is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization with a mission to support artists who are women, BIPOC, and LGBTQIA2+S — all of whom are underrepresented individuals in creative industries. Artists from our communities face barriers as a direct result of race, gender, sex, and sexual orientation. We seek to break down those barriers by awarding grants, curating exhibitions and screenings, and connecting artists with the decision-makers who can hire them. Founded in 2015, Allies in Arts is queer and trans-led, with flagship programs like @transanta, a mutual aid campaign that supports over 9,000 queer youth, run by trans designer Kyle Lasky, and Transchool, a paid educational initiative for young trans writers. As long as there is discrimination, we need Allies. Let's even the odds. Together.

About Häagen-Dazs®:

The Häagen-Dazs® trademark is used under license. ©HDIP, Inc.

Häagen-Dazs® was founded by Rose and Reuben Mattus in 1960 on a mission to transform simple flavors and the finest ingredients possible into an extraordinary ice cream experience. True to tradition, the brand is committed to using only high-quality ingredients in crafting the world's first luxury ice cream that can be enjoyed by all. Today, the Häagen-Dazs® brand offers ice cream, non-dairy frozen dessert, sorbet and bars in more than 65 flavors available around the globe. In the US, Häagen-Dazs® operates under Froneri, an ice cream-focused joint venture Nestlé created in 2016 with PAI Partners. In the U.S., Froneri operates as Dreyer's Grand Ice Cream, based out of Walnut Creek, CA.

Media Contact:

The Door

[email protected]

SOURCE Häagen-Dazs®