Häagen-Dazs® Pledges $100K Donation to Allies in Arts Aimed At Uplifting Artists in BIPOC and LGBTQQIA2S Communities

OAKLAND, Calif., Nov. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today Häagen-Dazs® ice cream announces its $100,000 pledge to Allies in Arts (AiA), a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization whose mission is to support artists who are women, BIPOC, and LGBTQQIA2S — all of whom are underrepresented individuals in creative industries. This announcement marks the brand's second donation as part of its $1.5M commitment to uplift a generation of diverse tastemakers and creators over the next three years. This commitment kicked off earlier in the year by multi-hyphenate creator, Lena Waithe and a $100K donation to Hillman Grad Productions and her Mentorship Lab.

Häagen-Dazs® is approaching year two of its #ThatsDazs campaign, which is working to ensure new voices have a platform where their passion, art and definition of luxury can be experienced by many. "Our campaign is inspired by the creativity and passion of our brand founders, and Allies in Arts is an incredibly inspiring nonprofit that is executing impactful work and brings our purpose to life with a diverse array of artistry," said Elizabell Marquez, Chief Marketing Officer at Dreyer's Grand Ice Cream.

AiA was founded in 2015 by entrepreneur/musician Paco de Leon and queer filmmaker Drew Denny, and operates in collaboration with an advisory council helmed by designer Kyle Lasky of Transanta and photographer Jasmin Porter who curates #QueerBlackFutures. Each of the AiA initiatives is spearheaded by a member of the community that program means to empower. Artists face barriers as a direct result of race, gender, sex, and sexual orientation, and AiA seeks to break down those barriers by awarding grants, creating installations, developing exhibitions and screenings, and connecting artists with the decision-makers who can hire them.

"We are so excited for this partnership, and so grateful for this new opportunity to support artists who are women, BIPOC and LGBTQQIA2S+," said Kyle Lasky of Allie in Arts. "With the support of Häagen-Dazs®, we can together fulfil our mission to provide fairly paid work and showcase the amazing talents of underrepresented artists."

The Häagen-Dazs® brand donation will support overall operations, the elevation of AiA artists' creations on Häagen-Dazs® owned channels and the creation of a mural from an AiA artist that will come to life in the coming year.

As Häagen-Dazs® approaches year two of its #ThatsDazs campaign, the brand will continue to evolve its purpose driven mission. This includes the launch of additional content on social media from a diverse mix of talented, up and coming creators - artists, street photographers, dancers, chefs and more - each sharing their personal definition of luxury. Additionally, Häagen-Dazs® will continue to partner with various nonprofit organizations that uplift and support underserved and underrepresented communities across the country.

About Allies in Arts:

Allies in Arts is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization. Allies in Arts mission is to support artists who are women, BIPOC, and LGBTQQIA2S — all of whom are underrepresented individuals in creative industries. Artists from our communities face barriers as a direct result of race, gender, sex, and sexual orientation. We seek to break down those barriers by awarding grants, curating exhibitions and screenings, and connecting artists with the decision-makers who can hire them. Founded in 2015 by entrepreneur/musician Paco de Leon and queer filmmaker/activist Drew Denny, Allies in Arts operates in collaboration with an advisory council helmed by designer Kyle Lasky of Transanta and photographer Jasmin Porter who curates #QueerBlackFutures. Each of our programs is spearheaded by a member of the community that program means to empower.

About Häagen-Dazs®:

Häagen-Dazs® was founded by Reuben Mattus in 1960 on a mission to transform simple flavors and the finest ingredients possible into an extraordinary ice cream experience. True to tradition, the brand is committed to using only high-quality ingredients in crafting the world's first luxury ice cream that can be enjoyed by all. Today, the Häagen-Dazs® brand offers ice cream, non-dairy frozen dessert, sorbet and bars in more than 65 flavors available around the globe. In the US, Häagen-Dazs® operates under Froneri, an ice cream-focused joint venture Nestlé created in 2016 with PAI Partners. In the U.S., Froneri operates as Dreyer's Grand Ice Cream, based out of Oakland, CA. For more information, please visit www.haagendazs.us. You can also check out the latest updates at facebook.com/HaagenDazsUS, on Instagram or Twitter (@HaagenDazs_US).

The HÄAGEN-DAZS® trademark is used under license. ©HDIP, Inc.

