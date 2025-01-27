Häagen-Dazs® Releases Six New Snacking Innovations Worth Savoring

The brand introduces four flavors of its Belgian Waffle Cones, an all-new product line, along with two new flavors of its beloved ice cream bars just in time for the Big Game.

WALNUT CREEK, Calif., Jan. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Häagen-Dazs® is thrilled to introduce six new flavors to its growing lineup of ice cream snacking innovations, further establishing Häagen-Dazs® as a category leader and innovator in premium ice cream snacking. Debuting just in time for the Big Game, Belgian Waffle Cones, a new product line, is available in four crowd- pleasing flavors, along with two new delicious flavors of its beloved ice cream bars.

The introduction of Belgian Waffle Cones to Häagen-Dazs® lineup of premium ice cream snacks was driven by a growing consumer demand for high-quality, decadent ice cream cone innovations. The Belgian Waffle Cones are inspired by the waffle cone consumers know and love from their local ice cream scoop shop. It is a complete textural experience, with a crispy, crunchy waffle cone complimented by the classic velvety, smooth ice cream that Häagen-Dazs® is known for. The Belgian Waffle Cones also feature a decadent last bite with caramel, fudge or raspberry sauce at the bottom of the cone, making every moment truly worth savoring.

The following four new Belgian Waffle Cones are available in four-count packages:

● Toasted Almond Fudge: Crispy Belgian waffle cone paired with velvety Häagen-Dazs® Madagascar vanilla ice cream, topped with toasted almonds and milk chocolate curls, and finished with a last bite of sweet fudge sauce.

● Vanilla Salted Caramel: Crispy Belgian waffle cone is paired with velvety Häagen-Dazs® Madagascar vanilla ice cream, topped with salted caramel pieces and milk chocolate curls, and finished with a last bite of gooey caramel sauce.

● Summer Berry: Crispy Belgian waffle cone pairs perfectly with Häagen-Dazs® iconic strawberry ice cream, topped with sweet white and milk chocolate curls, and finished with a last bite of tangy raspberry sauce.

● Triple Chocolate Fudge: Crispy Belgian waffle cone paired with Häagen-Dazs® smooth and rich Belgian chocolate ice cream, topped with dark and milk chocolate curls, and finished with a last bite of sweet fudge sauce.

To add even more excitement, Häagen-Dazs® is pleased to introduce two new exciting ice cream bar flavors: Salted Caramel Macadamia and New York Strawberry Cheesecake.

The Häagen-Dazs® Salted Caramel Macadamia ice cream bar is a welcome addition to the brand's growing product lineup, celebrating Häagen-Dazs®'s legacy of creativity in premium flavor innovation. This ice cream bar pairs Häagen-Dazs® iconic sweet cream ice cream with perfectly salty caramel swirls and crunchy toasted macadamia pieces creating the perfect balance of indulgent flavors and textures.

After the 2024 success of the New York Strawberry Cheesecake flavor in the 14 fl. oz. size, Häagen-Dazs® is proud to expand this iconic flavor sensation with its debut in ice cream bar form. The New York Strawberry Cheesecake ice cream bar features velvety cheesecake ice cream, strawberry swirls and a white chocolate coating with crunchy graham cracker pieces — an innovative take on this beloved Häagen-Dazs® flavor.

The new ice cream bars are available in three-count packages:

● Salted Caramel Macadamia: Häagen-Dazs® sweet cream ice cream is swirled with gooey salted caramel sauce and dipped in milk chocolate with creamy, buttery macadamia nut pieces.

● New York Strawberry Cheesecake: Velvety cheesecake ice cream swirled with strawberry sauce, covered in white chocolate with crunchy graham cracker crust pieces.

"Just in time for our participation in the Big Game this February, we're building even more momentum with six all-new snacking innovations for fans to enjoy," said Rachel Jaiven, Head of Häagen-Dazs® Marketing. "We're so excited to be bringing a brand-new cone offering to our portfolio with the introduction of Belgian Waffle Cones, and the new ice cream bars, New York Strawberry Cheesecake and Salted Caramel Macadamia, taking indulgence to new heights."

The new 3-count ice cream bars and Belgian Waffle Cones are now available nationwide for $6.49 and $7.99, respectively. This announcement is just the beginning for Häagen-Dazs® this year, as the brand will debut a record 10 new innovations for 2025. Fans can additionally look forward to expanded dairy-free Sorbet offerings, and a brand-new 14 oz. flavor.

