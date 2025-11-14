Häagen-Dazs® Shops Makes the Holidays Even Sweeter with the Return of Its Peppermint Bark Collection

Celebrate the season with three returning favorites and one new addition, available for a limited time starting November 13

MINNEAPOLIS, Nov. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Häagen-Dazs® Shops is bringing back the magic of the holidays with its indulgent Peppermint Bark Collection, available for a limited time from November 13 through January 14. The collection features the debut of the Frozen Peppermint Bark Hot Chocolate along with returning seasonal favorites including the Peppermint Bark Shake, Peppermint Bark Dazzler, and Peppermint Bark Dipped Waffle Cone.

Designed to capture the joy of the season, the Peppermint Bark Collection offers a nostalgic yet elevated twist on holiday classics:

Peppermint Bark Shake – A festive swirl of creamy, rich Peppermint Bark ice cream, perfectly blended to capture the flavor of the holidays.

– A festive swirl of creamy, rich Peppermint Bark ice cream, perfectly blended to capture the flavor of the holidays. Peppermint Bark Dazzler – Peppermint Bark ice cream layered with hot fudge and chocolate cookie pieces, topped with whipped cream, cookie crunch and crushed peppermint pieces.

– Peppermint Bark ice cream layered with hot fudge and chocolate cookie pieces, topped with whipped cream, cookie crunch and crushed peppermint pieces. Peppermint Bark Dipped Waffle Cone – Coated in velvety chocolate and crushed peppermint pieces, this waffle cone is the perfect complement to any Häagen-Dazs Shops scoop.

– Coated in velvety chocolate and crushed peppermint pieces, this waffle cone is the perfect complement to any Häagen-Dazs Shops scoop. Frozen Peppermint Bark Hot Chocolate – The newest addition to the Collection, offering a refreshing take on a holiday classic that's both cozy and cool.

"The Peppermint Bark Collection has become a beloved holiday tradition for our guests," said Rachel Jaiven, Marketing Director at Häagen-Dazs Shops. "This year we're excited to introduce a new twist with the Frozen Peppermint Bark Hot Chocolate, a playful blend of classic holiday comfort and Häagen-Dazs Shops indulgence."

High-res images of the collection are available HERE.

Guests are encouraged to download the Häagen-Dazs loyalty app to access exclusive rewards, seasonal promotions, and insider news. New members receive a free cup or cone, redeemable at participating Shops. The Peppermint Bark Collection will be available at select Häagen-Dazs Shops nationwide beginning November 13, 2025, for a limited time. For more information on Häagen-Dazs and their Shops, visit https://www.haagendazs.us/ or follow @haagendazs_us on Instagram and TikTok .

About Häagen-Dazs® Shops

Häagen-Dazs® Shops have been dreaming up playfully luxurious ice cream treats and creative desserts since opening their first location in Brooklyn, NY in 1976. With 200+ franchised shops now open across the country, the dessert establishment offers guests exceptional service and products, with each new visit as memorable as their frozen treats. From scoops to Dazzler sundaes and shakes to smoothies, the possibilities are endless for folks inspired by the flavors of the Häagen-Dazs® brand. Thät's Dazs (™).

