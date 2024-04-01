Häagen-Dazs® Shops Unveil New York Strawberry Cheesecake Dazzler®

Limited-time dessert featuring Häagen-Dazs® newest ice cream flavor is now available at Shops nationwide

MINNEAPOLIS, April 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- On the heels of the brand's newest flavor launch, Häagen-Dazs® Shops announce their newest limited-time dessert, the New York Strawberry Cheesecake Dazzler®. Available in Shops nationwide beginning today through June 14, the dessert is a playful take on New York's renowned treat that honors the city where Häagen-Dazs Shops opened its first-ever Shop.

The New York Strawberry Cheesecake Dazzler is a blend of Häagen-Dazs creamy cheesecake ice cream with a swirl of sweet strawberry sauce and graham cracker crust pieces, layered with fresh strawberries, graham cracker pieces, and topped with whipped cream and a strawberry garnish.

"In creating this new dessert, we tipped our hats to our founders and the brand's New York roots to develop a nostalgic ice cream experience for Shopgoers," said Rachel Jaiven, Head of Häagen-Dazs Marketing. "The limited-time offering is a playful take on an iconic dessert for our guests to enjoy from coast to coast."

The New York Strawberry Cheesecake Dazzler is available for purchase at all Shop locations within the United States, or pickup and delivery at select locations. High-resolution images of the dessert can be found here.

About Häagen-Dazs® Shops

Häagen-Dazs® Shops have been dreaming up playfully luxurious ice cream treats and creative desserts since opening their first location in Brooklyn, NY in 1976. With 200+ franchised shops now open across the country, the dessert establishment offers guests exceptional service and products, with each new visit as memorable as their frozen treats. From scoops to Dazzler sundaes and shakes to smoothies, the possibilities are endless for folks inspired by the flavors of the Häagen-Dazs® brand. Thät's Dazs(™).

LOCATIONS: Arizona, Alaska, California, Colorado, Connecticut, District of Columbia, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Idaho, Illinois, Kansas, Louisiana, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota, Montana, Nevada, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, Wyoming

Contact:

Callie Chambers

Fish Consulting

954-893-9150

[email protected]

SOURCE Häagen-Dazs® Shops