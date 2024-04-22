Häagen-Dazs® Shops Reveals New Visual Identity of Historic Shop Destination

The first-ever Brooklyn location reveals redesign and celebrates recent re-opening with an event for the local community

BROOKLYN, N.Y., April 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Häagen-Dazs® Shops celebrates its rich history with a revamp of its very first shop at 120 Montague Street in Brooklyn. Originally opened in 1976 by two immigrant visionaries, Rose and Reuben Mattus, this new redesign seamlessly blends the brand's deep-rooted tradition with modern aspirations, honoring the enduring legacy of its founders and reflecting a commitment shared by franchisees nationwide.

On April 27, Häagen-Dazs Shops will celebrate the grand re-opening of its inaugural Brooklyn location with an event open for the public from 2-5PM, featuring free ice cream, photo opportunities, prizes and the opportunity to win free ice cream for a year. Guests will also have the chance to take the experience to the next level with a take-home poem from a local typewriter poet.

The revitalized space showcases an exterior plaque that serves as a nod to the shop's humble beginnings. A highlight of this iconic space is its brand-new mural: a visually-appealing design with bright, vivid colors. The mural showcases the brand's New York history including a depiction of founders Rose and Reuben Mattus and the original shop exterior on Montague Street. On the entry wall next to the mural is a framed plaque which details the shop's historical narrative.

"Symbolizing a remarkable chapter in the brand's history, the original Häagen-Dazs Shop in Brooklyn emerges anew," declared Adam Hanson, President of Häagen-Dazs Shops. "The legacy of this shop is interwoven with the city's fabric and bridges heritage with modernity, embodying our founders' timeless vision."

This celebration aligns with Häagen-Dazs Shops latest limited-time offering, the New York Strawberry Cheesecake Dazzler® which will be available at all U.S. shops from April 1-June 14:

New York Strawberry Cheesecake Dazzler: Creamy cheesecake ice cream blended with a swirl of sweet strawberry sauce and graham cracker crust pieces, layered with fresh strawberries, graham cracker pieces, and topped with whipped cream and a strawberry garnish.

The Montague shop is also extending its support to local non-profit neighbor, North Brooklyn Angels, a volunteer-driven organization providing meals around the community since 2017. Häagen-Dazs Shops has pledged a donation to North Brooklyn Angels that will provide the organization with enough funding for a week's worth of meals to deserving families in the Brooklyn community.

Through these exciting locally invested and national initiatives, Häagen-Dazs Shops invites the community to enjoy the new store design. Starting at 2pm on Saturday, April 27, Häagen Dazs Shops will be giving out free cups and cones to the first 500 guests!

"Blending respect for our founders with a drive for innovation, especially at such a landmark location, is what truly inspires me at Montague Street," said Ieeshu Sahni, Montague shop owner. "As a second-generation shop owner, I am poised to uphold my family's legacy and welcome the community to embrace the passionate Häagen-Dazs Shops experience I grew up with."

