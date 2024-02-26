HABANOS, S.A. ACHIEVES TURNOVER OF 721 MILLION DOLLARS IN 2023

The world's leading premium tobacco company achieves a turnover of 721 million dollars in 2023, 31% more than in 2022

China , Spain , Switzerland , Germany and the United Kingdom are the top five Habanos markets regarding turnover

2023 is framed by milestones of innovation and launches, with 31 new products on the market

HAVANA, Cuba, Feb. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Corporación Habanos, S.A., the world leader in the marketing of premium cigars, revealed its financial results for 2023 during the press conference that kicked off the 24th Habano Festival. During the past year, the company generated revenues totalling $721 million, up 31% compared to the previous year. The 27 premium brands, made entirely by hand and protected by the Protected Appellations of Origin (P.A.O.), are an integral part of its success. These figures reflect the strength of the Habanos brands, which have delivered unparalleled experiences to aficionados around the world.

The copresidents of Habanos, S.A., Maritza Carrillo Gonzalez and Luis Sánchez-Harguindey, expressed their satisfaction. "The achievements of Habanos, S.A. during 2023 are the result of the recognition of the unique origin of our tobacco, the strength and prestige of our brands, and, of course, the passion shared by all those involved in this fascinating world of Habanos. Thus, we celebrate 30 years of Corporación Habanos, S.A., offering unparalleled moments and experiences to all lovers of premium tobacco in every corner of the world".

With 27 brands and a presence in more than 130 countries, its success results from excellence, tradition and innovation. Habanos, S.A. products are available on five continents thanks to its global distribution and specialised sales network. During 2023, by sales volume, the markets that contributed most to the company are Spain, France, China, Germany and Switzerland. By region, Europe remains the leading market for Habanos, accounting for 56% of total sales value, followed by Asia (21%), the Americas (13%) and Africa and the Middle East (10%).

For Habanos, S.A., 2023 was a particularly active year, as 31 new products were launched globally and regionally, all with the highest quality and traditional character, making them unique worldwide. Cohiba Siglo de Oro, Cohiba Ideales, Romeo y Julieta Cupidos, Hoyo de Monterrey Monterreyes No. 4 and Bolívar New Gold Medal were some of the most outstanding launches.

During the press conference of the XXIV Habano Festival, Habanos, S.A. unveiled the new products that will be presented this week. It starts with the Quai D'Orsay brand, which celebrates 50 years since its creation and offers the Especial D'Orsay vitola, specifically for this significant milestone. In limited quantities, it is an exclusive vitola with a thick ring gauge and unique dimensions within its portfolio. It will be marketed worldwide in a particular case of 20 and 3 units, designed exclusively for this commemorative launch for its five decades of history.

Likewise, the prestigious Trinidad brand is commemorating its 55th anniversary with the arrival of new releases as protagonists of the so-called "Trinidad year": Trinidad Cabildos Edición Limitada, Trinidad Robustos Extra, and the exclusive Trinidad 55th Anniversary Humidors developed in collaboration with the prestigious brand S.T. Dupont. Fundadores, the brand's most iconic vitola, has been selected for the 55th Anniversary Trinidad Humidor under a new ageing concept regulated by the Regulatory Council of the Habanos Protected Appellations of Origin, which certifies the "Vintage 10" ageing for Trinidad Fundadores Habanos aged for a period of 10 to 14 years. In addition, the renowned French fashion designer Charaf Tajer collaborated on the exclusive design of the first 55 humidors of the series. With these launches, Corporación Habanos, S.A. aims to consolidate the brand's position as a benchmark in premium cigars.

As part of the activities planned for the "Trinidad Year", the brand's next major milestone was announced, the Habanos World Days, which will take place in London from 20 to 22 June. It is a face-to-face event that will once again bring together aficionados from all over the world in an exclusive and cosmopolitan atmosphere in keeping with the Trinidad philosophy. The Trinidad Cabildos Limited Edition and its Trinidad "Premier" edition will be presented to the world globally.

PROGRAMME OF ACTIVITIES

Habanos, S.A. also revealed the plans for the Festival, which promises five days celebrating 30 years of Corporación de Habanos, S.A. and different activities centred on the Habano culture, with exquisite gastronomy and exciting shows, ensuring an unforgettable experience for the passionate attendees of this annual event.

*(P.A.O.) Protected Appellations of Origin

