HABANOS S.A. PRESENTED THE WORLDWIDE LAUNCH OF BOLIVAR REGENTES LIMITED EDITION 2021 WITH AN EXCLUSIVE EVENT IN LONDON

News provided by

Habanos, S.A.

14 Feb, 2024, 12:00 ET

  • Hunters & Frankau, Habanos' exclusive distributor for the United Kingdom, was in charge of introducing the Bolivar Regentes Limited Edition 2021 at an exclusive event held in London
  • The new vitola reaches the market in an elegant box of 25 Habanos designed specifically for this edition

HAVANA, Feb. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Habanos, S.A, together with its exclusive distributor for the United Kingdom, Hunters & Frankau, presented the worldwide launch of Bolivar Regentes Edición Limitada 2021 (52 x 130 mm in length) at a unique event held in London. An occasion which symbolized the continuation of the tradition of offering limited editions that capture the essence and richness of Cuba's heritage.

Continue Reading
Bolívar Regentes Edición Limitada 2021
Bolívar Regentes Edición Limitada 2021

Boisdale Canary Wharf in the British capital, a place that conveys the luxury and prestige associated with the brand, was the ideal setting for the presentation of this new creation by Habanos, S.A. for its renowned Bolivar brand. The event was attended by 200 guests, who were able to taste this new vitola for the first time, as well as Hine Ball cocktails, Bollinger champagne and other Habanos of the brand, such as Bolívar Petit Coronas. Among the distinguished personalities from the world of Habanos who took part in the evening were José María López Inchaurbe, vice president of Development at Habanos, S.A., and Fernando Domínguez Valdés-Hevia, president and CEO of Tabacalera S.L.U.

Bolivar Regentes is presented in an elegant case designed specifically for this Limited Edition, containing 25 Habanos "Totally handmade with long filler", using selected leaves coming from the Vuelta Abajo* zone, known for producing the world's best tobacco. Every Habano promises unforgettable moments, characterized by the intensity, strength and rich nuances that distinguish the Bolivar brand.

This launch not only celebrates the legacy of one of Habanos, S.A.'s most emblematic brands, but also offers Habano enthusiasts a unique and memorable experience thanks to the two-year of ageing process of the limited editions. Bolivar Regentes Edición Limitada 2021 is available through Habanos, S.A.'s network of official distributors worldwide.

Bolivar Regentes Edicion Limitada 2021
Dimensions: 52 ring gauge x 130 mm in length
Presentation: Special box of 25 units

To download high resolution images of the product, click here.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2340338/Bol_var_Regentes_Edici_n_Limitada_2021.jpg

SOURCE Habanos, S.A.

Also from this source

HABANOS S.A. PRESENTÓ EL LANZAMIENTO MUNDIAL DE BOLÍVAR REGENTES EDICIÓN LIMITADA 2021 CON UN EVENTO EXCLUSIVO EN LONDRES

HABANOS S.A. PRESENTÓ EL LANZAMIENTO MUNDIAL DE BOLÍVAR REGENTES EDICIÓN LIMITADA 2021 CON UN EVENTO EXCLUSIVO EN LONDRES

De la mano de su distribuidor exclusivo para el Reino Unido, Hunters & Frankau, Habanos, S.A. presentó el lanzamiento mundial de Bolívar Regentes...
HABANOS, S.A. FEIERTE DAS JAHR DES DRACHENS MIT DER EXKLUSIVEN EINFÜHRUNG VON MONTECRISTO BRILLANTES

HABANOS, S.A. FEIERTE DAS JAHR DES DRACHENS MIT DER EXKLUSIVEN EINFÜHRUNG VON MONTECRISTO BRILLANTES

Habanos, S.A. präsentierte die exklusive Einführung der neuen Montecristo Brillantes-Vitola (53 x 128 mm Länge), um das chinesische Neujahrsfest zu...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Retail

Image1

Tobacco

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

New Products & Services

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.