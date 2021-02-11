Habbas & Associates Named Among 5 Best Personal Injury Attorneys in San Jose by Kev's Best

SAN JOSE, Calif., Feb. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Habbas & Associates has been named among the "5 Best Personal Injury Attorneys in San Jose" by Kev's Best, a leading independent business review site. The law firm was chosen for the title in part for its "tenacious representation" offered to clients in difficult situations.

Kev's Best uses its own review and selection process that is free from any outside influence. Businesses cannot pay for the listing or be nominated by another company that has already been recognized. All listings in "5 Best" lists are earned by standing out after being examined through the lens of a 60-point review process.

Cornerstones of the Kev's Best review process include studying the business's history and the quality of its services. In the case of Habbas & Associates, the firm's long list of successful case results, happy client testimonials, and numerous professional awards certainly helped secure the "5 Best Personal Injury Attorneys in San Jose" title. Other important factors when choosing the winners include more unique concepts related to the business, such as social media presence, business hours, and even website quality and ease-of-use.

Interested readers can visit https://kevsbest.com/personal-injury-attorneys-in-san-jose/ to learn more about the "5 Best Personal Injury Attorneys in San Jose" as chosen by Kev's Best or to learn about the independent business review website and blog. Inquiring legal clients in San Jose are encouraged to visit https://www.habbaslaw.com/ to get more information about Habbas & Associates and the personal injury case types the firm accepts.

SOURCE Habbas & Associates