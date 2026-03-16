Habbas & Associates Will Pay All Adoption Fees at San José Animal Care Center During Special Event

Habbas & Associates will cover all adoption fees during the Ruff on Injustice with a Heart for Paws Day adoption event at the San José Animal Care Center on Saturday, March 28, 2026, from 10 AM to 4 PM.

SAN JOSE, Calif., March 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Habbas & Associates has announced its proud partnership with the San José Animal Care Center to promote its upcoming Ruff on Injustice with a Heart for Paws Day adoption event. The law firm will cover all adoption fees during the special event, which will take place on Saturday, March 28, 2026, from 10 AM to 4 PM at the animal shelter (2750 Monterey Road, San José, CA 95111).

The San José Animal Care Shelter and Habbas & Associates hope to place at least 150 pets into loving, permanent homes in San Jose, Santa Clara County, and beyond. If the goal is met, the shelter will have plentiful availability to take in and help more animals in need. To facilitate adoptions that lead to forever homes, animal shelter staff will be available throughout the event and help people find the right pet for them. Additionally, the shelter has ensured that every animal available for adoption at the event has been vaccinated, spayed or neutered, microchipped, and otherwise provided with any necessary medical attention.

San José City Manager Jennifer Maguire said, "I would like to thank Habbas Law for their generosity in supporting ACS' mission to be an ally to animals in need."

Each spring and summer is "kitten season," which is a predictable uptick of young animals being admitted into animal shelters, including in San José. To try to get ahead of this annual circumstance, the San José Animal Care Center teamed up with Habbas & Associates to create, host, and promote the Ruff on Injustice with a Heart for Paws Day adoption event. The law firm will also provide adopters with a new pet parent adoption kit while supplies last.

"Every animal that comes through our shelter deserves a home/ Our team works every day to make that possible, and it takes partners who share that commitment. Thanks to Habbas Law, we can waive adoption fees and help 150 more pets find the forever homes they deserve," thanked San José Mayor Matt Mahan.

For years, Attorney Omar Habbas, the founding attorney of Habbas & Associates, has donated to or worked with charitable organizations and community support opportunities, such as the St. Jude Children's Hospital, Family Giving Tree, and others. It is no surprise to most that he has partnered with the San José Animal Care Shelter for this special adoption event.

"Animals don't end up in shelters because they did something wrong. They end up here because something in their world fell apart. My family has always believed that when you can protect something vulnerable, you do it. Underwriting these adoptions is about easing fear, restoring trust, and giving animals what they need most, a life beyond a shelter door," Attorney Omar Habbas explained.

To round out the Ruff on Injustice with a Heart for Paws Day adoption event, food trucks, community vendors, and representatives from other local shelters will be present. Local families and people from afar should feel freely invited to come spend the day having fun at the event and, hopefully, bring a new pet with them to a loving forever home.

Additional information about the San José Animal Care Center Ruff on Injustice with Heart for Paws Day adoption event on March 28 from 10 AM to 4 PM can be found on the official City of San Jose website: https://www.sanjoseca.gov/Home/Components/News/News/7203/. Inquiring parties can learn more about Attorney Omar Habbas and the work of Habbas & Associates by visiting: www.habbaslaw.com.

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SOURCE Habbas & Associates