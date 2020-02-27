Habitat for Humanity and Lowe's Unite Women to Spotlight Global Need for Safe and Affordable Housing During International Women Build Week

ATLANTA, Feb. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Habitat for Humanity International, Lowe's and approximately 6,000 women volunteers will unite in more than 235 communities in the United States, India and Canada for International Women Build Week, March 1-8, to highlight the global need for safe and affordable housing. A prelude to International Women's Day, the global event aims to build and improve 540 homes while raising awareness of housing issues facing women and their families.

"More than 18 million U.S. households spend half or more of their income on a place to live, and almost 31 percent of women-headed households with children are below the poverty level," said Sue Henderson, vice president of U.S. operations, Habitat for Humanity International. "History has proven that women and their families have the power to make remarkable changes and spark meaningful conversations. With the support of Lowe's and thousands of volunteers around the world, we will advocate for positive change in the housing needs of women and their families."

In the U.S., one in six families must choose between having a place to call home and paying for food, health care, childcare, education or reliable transportation. Habitat for Humanity and Lowe's are calling on women across the world to help bring attention to this important issue by raising a hammer with their local Habitat chapter.

"Lowe's and Habitat have seen first-hand the transformative power women can have when we come together for communities in need," said Jennifer Weber, Lowe's executive vice president, human resources, and board chair of the Lowe's Foundation. "More than 138,000 volunteers have built or repaired more than 5,325 homes during our 12-year partnership of supporting International Women Build Week, and this year, we encourage all women, whether a home improvement professional or a do-it-yourselfer, to join a build alongside other women. Together, we can make a difference to improve access to safe and affordable housing in our communities."

The Lowe's partnership with Habitat began in 2003, and since then, the company has committed more than $71.1 million to support the nonprofit. Lowe's longstanding support of Habitat has helped more than 6,500 Habitat partner families improve their living conditions.

Anyone above the age of 18 can participate in International Women Build Week by volunteering with their local Habitat organization or by joining the conversation. All experience levels are welcome to participate. To learn more, visit habitat.org/womenbuild or follow #BuildHer and #WomenBuild on social media to share and view stories from around the world.

About Habitat for Humanity

Driven by the vision that everyone needs a decent place to live, Habitat for Humanity began in 1976 as a grassroots effort on a community farm in southern Georgia. The Christian housing organization has since grown to become a leading global nonprofit working in local communities across all 50 states in the U.S., and in more than 70 countries. Families and individuals in need of a hand up partner with Habitat for Humanity to build or improve a place they can call home. Habitat homeowners help build their own homes alongside volunteers and pay an affordable mortgage. Through financial support, volunteering or adding a voice to support affordable housing, everyone can help families achieve the strength, stability and self-reliance they need to build better lives for themselves. Through shelter, we empower. To learn more, visit habitat.org.

About Lowe's in the Community

Lowe's has supported the communities where its associates live and work for more than 70 years. As a FORTUNE®50 home improvement company, Lowe's is committed to creating safe, affordable housing and helping to develop the next generation of skilled trade experts through nonprofit partnerships. Across every community we serve, Lowe's associates donate their time and expertise through the Lowe's Heroes volunteer program. For the latest news, visit Newsroom.Lowes.com or follow @LowesMedia on Twitter.

