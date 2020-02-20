Habitat for Humanity: From city hall to Congress, candidates must rise to the American housing affordability challenge

"The high cost of housing isn't just an issue in big cities or on the coasts," said Habitat for Humanity International CEO Jonathan Reckford. "More than 18 million families are spending half or more of their income on housing, and that's true in cities, suburbs and rural areas alike. Even middle-class workers, like teachers and police officers, can scarcely find housing that fits their budgets."

Since its launch in June 2019, more than 300 local Habitat organizations have joined the national Cost of Home campaign, which is committed to improving home affordability through policy and systems change. Habitat is looking to maintain that momentum in 2020 by engaging voters, candidates and elected officials at all levels of government through various events and activities that highlight affordable housing needs and the policies needed to address them.

"Last year Habitat for Humanity mobilized more than a million volunteers in the United States to lend their hands to build affordable homes," Reckford added. "Now we're calling on them to lend their voices to our movement by holding candidates and elected officials accountable to the housing needs in our communities."

The campaign focuses on policy change at the local, state and national levels. Habitat's federal policy agenda outlines a number of plans that, in concert with local and state advocacy efforts, will be instrumental in reaching the campaign's goal of 10 million people with improved home affordability by streamlining access to safe and affordable homes across the housing continuum.

Among the policies highlighted in the agenda are:

Expanding down payment and closing cost assistance to give low-wealth households a fair chance at homeownership;

Creating 500,000 opportunity vouchers to help very low-income families access affordable homes in neighborhoods with opportunities; and

Passing the Neighborhood Homes Investment Act (NHIA) to rehabilitate homes in distressed communities.

NHIA has already gained significant traction. Earlier this month, more than 350 Habitat for Humanity leaders, volunteers, homeowners, and housing affordability advocates rallied on Capitol Hill in support of the bill and other affordable housing measures. Sen. Ben Cardin (D-MD), Rep. Mike Kelly (R-PA) and Rep. Brian Higgins (D-NY) spoke about NHIA and the impact it will have on communities nationwide at the event. The legislation would offer tax credits to attract private investment for rehabilitating homes for low- and middle-income homeowners, creating a pathway to neighborhood stability through sustainable homeownership.

Habitat encourages housing affordability advocates to join the effort by pledging to vote to make the cost of home affordable at https://www.habitat.org/costofhome/act-now.

