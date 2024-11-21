Habitat for Humanity's corporate partners to support building homes, communities, and hope this holiday season

ATLANTA, Nov. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Several Habitat for Humanity corporate partners are coming together this holiday season to support the organization's mission of building homes, communities and hope by raising funds to help make affordable homeownership more accessible to families in the U.S. and around the world.

"Celebrating the holidays in a safe, decent and affordable home can make this time of year more special for families around the world," said Charlita Stephens-Walker, vice president of corporate partnerships and cause marketing at Habitat for Humanity International. "The holiday season reminds us of the importance of giving back and supporting the causes we care about. We are grateful to our corporate partners as they engage with their customers to further Habitat's mission and our global efforts to build or improve affordable housing around the world."

Over the next several weeks, Habitat's partners will engage with their customers online and in store through the following promotions:

American Family Insurance - Families are invited to join American Family Insurance for a joyous holiday celebration at the DreamBank Holiday Open House on Thursday, December 12, 2024 in support of Habitat for Humanity. During the event, American Family Insurance will donate $10.00 to Habitat for each holiday house created, up to a total donation of $5,000.00 . Learn more.

Families are invited to join American Family Insurance for a joyous holiday celebration at the DreamBank Holiday Open House on in support of Habitat for Humanity. During the event, American Family Insurance will donate to Habitat for each holiday house created, up to a total donation of . Learn more. At Home, The Home Decor Superstore - During 2024, At Home is selling Habitat-branded home decor items that give back to Habitat, while supplies last, to support its $500,000 commitment.

During 2024, At Home is selling Habitat-branded home decor items that give back to Habitat, while supplies last, to support its commitment. Giftcards.com, powered by BHN- Global branded payments provider, Giftcards.com, powered by Blackhawk Network (BHN), has launched Giving Good™ gift cards . This holiday season, retailers across the US will have this gift card highlighting the Habitat for Humanity International logo and 3% of the redeemed amount will be donated when you choose Habitat as your select charity.

Lazy Dog Restaurants – A partner since 2019, Lazy Dog Restaurants invites guests to purchase a DIY Gingerbread House Kit. From Nov. 6 to Dec. 31, 2024 , guests can enjoy these kits through takeout, delivery, or dining in. Guests who are not near a Lazy Dog Restaurant location can also purchase the kits on the Lazy Dog website in bundles of four. Lazy Dog has committed a minimum contribution of $100,000 to Habitat by donating the net proceeds (sales price less cost of goods) of $2.45 per kit.

A partner since 2019, Lazy Dog Restaurants invites guests to purchase a DIY Gingerbread House Kit. From , guests can enjoy these kits through takeout, delivery, or dining in. Guests who are not near a Lazy Dog Restaurant location can also purchase the kits on the Lazy Dog website in bundles of four. Lazy Dog has committed a minimum contribution of to Habitat by donating the net proceeds (sales price less cost of goods) of per kit. Lowe's - Lowe's customers can support Habitat for Humanity by rounding up their transaction to the nearest whole dollar at checkout in Lowe's stores, Nov 4, 2024 through Feb. 2, 2025

Lowe's customers can support Habitat for Humanity by rounding up their transaction to the nearest whole dollar at checkout in Lowe's stores, through Panasonic - From November 15th through December 31, 2024 , 1% of the retail sale price of the Night Blue LUMIX S9 will be donated to help support Habitat for Humanity. Donations powered by DailyKarma.

About Habitat for Humanity

Driven by the vision that everyone needs a decent place to live, Habitat for Humanity found its earliest inspirations as a grassroots movement on an interracial community farm in south Georgia. Since its founding in 1976, the Christian housing organization has since grown to become a leading global nonprofit working in local communities across all 50 states in the U.S., Puerto Rico, and more than 70 countries. Families and individuals in need of a hand up partner with Habitat for Humanity to build or improve a place they can call home. Habitat homeowners help build their own homes alongside volunteers and pay an affordable mortgage. Through financial support, volunteering or adding a voice to support affordable housing, everyone can help families achieve the strength, stability and self-reliance they need to build better lives for themselves. Through shelter, we empower. To learn more, visit habitat.org.

SOURCE Habitat for Humanity International