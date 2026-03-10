HABRI and Trupanion Announce Strategic Partnership

WASHINGTON, March 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Human Animal Bond Research Institute (HABRI) today announced a new partnership with Trupanion, a leading provider of pet insurance, to advance shared efforts that support and strengthen the human–animal bond.

This partnership brings together HABRI's leadership in human–animal bond research with Trupanion's innovative approach to pet insurance, including its work to support veterans and service dogs. HABRI and Trupanion will work jointly to recognize the essential role pets and service animals play in people's lives.

"Trupanion is dedicated to reducing financial barriers to veterinary care, which is especially important for our nation's veterans," said Trupanion CEO and President Margi Tooth. "By supporting HABRI and its research program, including their work to show the benefits of service dogs for veterans with PTSD, we are furthering this important goal and supporting the human-animal bond."

According to a growing body of scientific evidence, including research funded by HABRI, pets are beneficial across all stages of life, from helping to reduce loneliness to improving heart health, physical activity and providing social support. The human-animal bond can also support the specific needs of special populations, including older adults, individuals with Autism, long-term mental health conditions and veterans with PTSD. Research demonstrates that service dogs are a valuable complementary treatment for veterans with PTSD, helping to reduce symptom severity and improve quality of life.

"HABRI looks for partners committed to supporting the human-animal bond in all its forms," said Steven Feldman, President of HABRI. "Trupanion's commitment to veterans and service animals, combined with their work to support pet owners and veterinarians alike, aligns seamlessly with HABRI's mission."

About Trupanion

Trupanion is a leader in medical insurance for cats and dogs throughout the United States, Canada, and certain countries in Continental Europe with over 1,000,000 pets currently enrolled. For over two decades, Trupanion has given pet owners peace of mind so they can focus on their pet's recovery, not financial stress. Trupanion is committed to providing pet parents with the highest value in pet medical insurance with no payout limits for the life of their pets. With its patented process, Trupanion is the only North American provider with the technology to pay veterinarians directly in seconds at the time of checkout. Trupanion is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol "TRUP". The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA. Trupanion policies are issued, in the United States, by its wholly-owned insurance entity American Pet Insurance Company or ZPIC Insurance Company and, in Canada, by Accelerant Insurance Company of Canada or GPIC Insurance Company. Policies are sold and administered in Canada by Canada Pet Health Insurance Services, Inc. dba Trupanion 309-1277 Lynn Valley Road, North Vancouver, BC V7J 0A2 and in the United States by Trupanion Managers USA, Inc. (CA license No. 0G22803, NPN 9588590). Canada Pet Health Insurance Services, Inc. is a registered damage insurance agency and claims adjuster in Quebec #603927. For more information, please visit trupanion.com.

About HABRI

The Human Animal Bond Research Institute (HABRI) is a not-for-profit organization that funds innovative scientific research to document the health benefits of companion animals; educates the public about human–animal bond research; and advocates for the beneficial role of companion animals in society. For more information, visit www.habri.org.

SOURCE Human Animal Bond Research Institute (HABRI)