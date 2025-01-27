HABRI Hosts Expert Panel on End-of-Life Care, Euthanasia, and the Human-Animal Bond

ORLANDO, Fla., Jan. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Human Animal Bond Research Institute (HABRI) is proud to announce an insightful panel discussion, "The Last Goodbye: The Impact of the Human-Animal Bond on End-of-Life Care Experiences and Outcomes" happening at VMX this Tuesday, January 28th, made possible through its educational partnership with IDEXX.

HABRI Hosts Expert Panel at VMX on End-of-Life Care, Euthanasia, and the Human-Animal Bond

Featuring leading experts in euthanasia, end-of-life care and veterinary oncology, the session will focus on the importance of protecting and preserving the human-animal bond during the end of a pet's life, and ways veterinary teams can support better outcomes related to end-of-life decision-making.

The panel, comprising Dr. Kathleen Cooney, Senior Director of Medical Education of the Companion Animal Euthanasia Training Academy (CAETA); Dr. Dani McVety-Leinen, Founder & former CEO of Lap of Love Veterinary Hospice; and Dr. Dana Connell, veterinary oncologist and Global Medical Affairs Specialist at IDEXX, will highlight how the human-animal bond can significantly influence the emotional and psychological aspects of euthanasia. These distinguished panelists bring a wealth of knowledge and experience to the discussion and will offer practical advice for veterinary professionals on how best to approach the subject of end-of-life in a way that is proactive and respectful of the human-animal bond.

"HABRI is proud to advance understanding and awareness of the role of the human-animal bond in veterinary medicine, including for end-of-life care," said Steve Feldman, president of HABRI. "By bringing together experts in the field, we aim to equip veterinary professionals with the tools and knowledge they need to better serve pet owners and their beloved companions."

The panel will be held on Tuesday, January 28th from 10:50am – 11:40am in the Orange County Convention Center South, Room S210B. Those in attendance will be eligible for one hour of CE credit. For more information and to add this panel to your schedule, please visit https://connect.navc.com/event/vmx-2025-2/planning/UGxhbm5pbmdfMjQ3MTgyMA==

About HABRI

HABRI is a not-for-profit organization that funds innovative scientific research to document the health benefits of companion animals; educates the public about human-animal bond research; and advocates for the beneficial role of companion animals in society. For more information, please visit http://www.habri.org.

