Hach & Rose, LLP, achieves $1 billion in lifetime settlements and verdicts

Hach & Rose, LLP

06 Feb, 2024

NEW YORK, Feb. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Hach & Rose, LLP, one of New York's leading personal injury firms, is proud to announce that our attorneys have eclipsed the $1 billion mark in total recoveries secured on behalf of our clients. This accomplishment is a major milestone in the history of our firm and cements our status as a top choice for New Yorkers who have been injured by the negligence or recklessness of others.

"I'm proud of this accomplishment and what it says about the attorneys and staffers who made it possible," says partner Michael A. Rose. "But I'm prouder of the difference we've been able to make in the lives of ordinary people who needed our help. One billion dollars is an impressive number, but behind it are thousands of real people for whom we've recovered the financial means to move forward with confidence and dignity."

Here are a few of the recent settlements that helped us reach this achievement:

  •  $1.25 million for a city ambulance driver who was injured while working
  • $725,000 for a woman who suffered a back injury in an automobile accident
  • $450,000 for a woman who needed surgery for a wrist fracture after she tripped and fell on a sidewalk
  • $300,000 for a woman injured in an auto accident
  • $400,000 for a man injured by negligently placed equipment while making a delivery
  • $275,000 in an under-insured motorist claim for a man injured in an automobile accident
  • $250,000 for a man injured in a motorcycle accident
  • $450,000 for a construction worker who tripped and fell on a worksite
  • $210,000 in an under-insured motorist claim as the result of an auto accident
  • $1.9 million for a person who suffered a neck injury in an elevator accident

Hach & Rose, LLP, was founded nearly 25 years ago by attorneys Gregory Hach and Michael Rose. At the time, Michael was a respected speaker for the New York Bar known for the many million-dollar verdicts he had secured on behalf of injury clients, while Gregory was a lifelong advocate of labor unions who consulted for unions across the country. Together, they've grown our firm to include more than 20 attorneys and a highly trained support staff committed to fighting on behalf of injured New Yorkers.

"The billion dollars we've recovered to date is both a testament to how far we've come and a benchmark for what we aim to do in the future," said Michael Rose.

About Hach & Rose, LLP

Hach & Rose is rated as one of the top plaintiff's firms in New York, having recovered over $1 billion for their clients. They handle a wide range of litigation, from traffic accidents and workplace injuries to toxic substance exposure and class action suits. Learn more about the firm and its services by visiting their website at www.unionlawfirm.com.

Media Contact: 
Jenn Brown,
[email protected]

SOURCE Hach & Rose, LLP

