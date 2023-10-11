Long-time Hach & Rose, LLP team member Amanda Lyons takes on new role as firm's managing attorney

NEW YORK, Oct. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Hach & Rose, LLP, one of New York's leading personal injury firms, proudly announces that long-time employee, Amanda Lyons, will now serve as our managing attorney. Ms. Lyons has been an integral part of the Hach & Rose team since 2016. She started her career at the firm as a part-time receptionist and later advanced to become a paralegal. Within time, Amanda became involved in the firm's daily operations, which included creating and developing the firm's intake and pre-litigation departments. On October 4th, Amanda was admitted to the Bar, marking a significant milestone in her career. Amanda's admittance provides her with the opportunity to bring her wide breadth of experience to her most important role yet; her unique journey at Hach & Rose, makes her an exceptionally well-rounded attorney and a perfect fit for this role.

Ms. Lyons' new role is similar to that of a Chief Operating Officer. Her responsibilities encompass overseeing the daily operations essential to the firm's functionality and success, all with the aim of providing exemplary customer service to our clients. With her extensive experience behind her, she will ensure the smooth progression of cases and maintain their efficiency while also handling her own caseload.

Partner Michael A. Rose expresses pride in Amanda's dedication and work ethic, noting that her new position is a well-deserved recognition of her years of hard work and hands-on involvement in all facets of the firm's services. "I'm so proud of Amanda's hard work and commitment to our practice," he says. "Her new role is a testament to the hard work she's put in over the last several years and in recognition of her hands-on experience in every aspect of our service. There's nobody I'd rather have in this position than her."

When she's not working hard to deliver exceptional quality service to the clients of Hach & Rose, Ms. Lyons actively gives back to her community through a non-profit organization which she founded during the pandemic, Amanda Donates, Inc. The organization's focus is on providing assistance to local communities, particularly school communities, in the form of seasonal and basic necessities.

Reflecting on her time at Hach & Rose, Ms. Lyons highlights the firm's commitment to attention to detail and exceptional customer service, notably attributed to Partner Michael A. Rose. She looks forward to upholding his trust and contributing to the enhancement of the firm's already outstanding reputation.

Hach & Rose is rated as one of the top plaintiff's firms in New York, having recovered over $500 million for their clients. They handle a wide range of litigation, from traffic accidents and workplace injuries to toxic substance exposure and class action suits. Learn more about the firm and its services by visiting their website at www.unionlawfirm.com.

