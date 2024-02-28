Hach & Rose, LLP, files suit against CooperSurgical over recalled IVF fluid

NEW YORK, Feb. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Hach & Rose, LLP, one of New York's leading personal injury firms, has filed suit against CooperSurgical on behalf of a Rensselaer County couple whose embryos they allege were destroyed by a defective lot of in vitro fertilization (IVF) culture media the company released onto the market. The firm believes that CooperSurgical not only put out a defective product and failed to warn consumers, but it negligently failed to recall the affected culture media lot, resulting in the preventable death of their clients' precious and irreplaceable embryos and the loss of their ability to have biological children.

"Cooper Surgical must be held accountable for failing to conduct proper testing and destroying the embryos for countless aspiring parents," said Hach & Rose partner Michael A. Rose.

CooperSurgical produces a liquid culture media that it has marketed as "an optimized in vitro environment," which is necessary to ensure that fertilized human eggs can survive outside the womb and develop into embryos viable for implantation. The company further boasted that its "world class ISO 13485 and ISO 9001 certified manufacturing site consistently maintains the highest standards for product quality and reliability." Despite these claims, the company recalled three lots of its culture media in December 2023, totaling 994 affected bottles. It cited an increasing number of complaints over "performance issues" that could result in "impaired embryo development prior to the blastocyst stage."

The New York Times reports that the affected lots reached IVF clinics in November and December of last year. An embryologist quoted in their reporting said that if even half the recalled batch was actually used, the embryos of as many as 20,000 patients may have been compromised. Hach & Rose currently represents several individuals whose lives CooperSurgical may have upended with their unsafe product, and they urge anyone who believes they may have been similarly affected to come forward to tell their story.

About Hach & Rose, LLP

Hach & Rose is rated as one of the top plaintiff's firms in New York, having recovered over $1 billion for their clients. They handle a wide range of litigation, from traffic accidents and workplace injuries to toxic substance exposure and class action suits. Learn more about the firm and its services by visiting their website at www.unionlawfirm.com.

Media Contact:

Jenn Brown

[email protected]

SOURCE Hach & Rose, LLP