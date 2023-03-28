Hach & Rose, LLP Announces Record-Breaking December with Over $17 Million in Settlements and Verdicts

NEW YORK, March 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Hach & Rose, LLP, a leading New York personal injury law firm, is pleased to announce a highly successful December in which they secured significant settlements and verdicts totaling over $17 million for their clients. The firm's exceptional results underscore its commitment to providing relief and making lives easier for its clients when they need it most, especially during the holiday season.

The variety of cases in which Hach & Rose, LLP achieved these results demonstrates the depth of their staff and their attorneys' ability to successfully navigate diverse types of personal injury cases. Among the cases handled, the firm represented clients involved in car accidents, construction incidents, a trip and fall (premises liability), and an airplane accident.

Some of the notable settlements and verdicts obtained by Hach & Rose, LLP in December include:

$9.5 million liability verdict for a girl injured after tripping over a suitcase at a camp

$2.5 million settlement for a union worker injured at the Javitz Center

$2.5 million settlement for a woman injured due to unsafe working conditions

$500,000 settlement for a laborer injured due to a malfunctioning freight elevator door

$500,000 settlement for a 12-year-old struck by a car while crossing the street

$250,000 settlement for a woman struck by unsafe scaffolding while picking up her child from school in Manhattan

$125,000 settlement for a woman injured when an NYPD police vehicle entered an intersection against a red light during an emergency response

$175,000 settlement for a wrongful death case involving an Amtrak teamster maintenance worker

$175,000 settlement for an LIRR conductor injured while helping a passenger off the train

$45,000 settlement for a Delta Airlines worker injured while de-icing a plane

$100,000 settlement for a motor vehicle accident victim

$180,000 settlement for an injured cyclist due to MTA construction road defects

settlement for an injured cyclist due to MTA construction road defects $175,000 settlement for a handicap woman riding a rented mobility scooter

Hach & Rose, LLP remains dedicated to achieving the best possible results for their clients, providing expert legal representation and support in a wide range of personal injury cases. These recent successes are a testament to the firm's ability to handle complex cases at a high level, ensuring its clients receive the compensation and justice they deserve.

