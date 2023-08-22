Hach & Rose, LLP Doubles Floor Space of Manhattan Office to Better Serve Clients

Hach & Rose, LLP

22 Aug, 2023, 10:27 ET

NEW YORK, Aug. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Hach & Rose, LLP, one of New York's premier personal injury law firms, is significantly expanding its office at 112 Madison Avenue in Manhattan to support the firm's incredible growth and meet increasing client demand.

Hach & Rose, LLP partner Michael A. Rose, left, with attorney Marc Schauer.
Hach & Rose, LLP partner Hillary Nappi in her office
To accommodate its broadening client base and maintain the high-quality services it is renowned for, Hach & Rose will be doubling the floor space of their offices in the Madison Square North section of Manhattan. This expansion will provide the firm with a more comprehensive facility that fosters collaboration, innovation, and client service.

Along with the expansion of the firm's square footage is a significant increase in its payroll, as Hach & Rose are adding seasoned attorneys, paralegals, and support staff to fill the extra floor space. The firm is excited to welcome these new hires, recognizing the crucial role they will play in the firm's mission to provide excellent legal counsel and service to its clients.

Partner Michael A. Rose remarked on this new chapter for the firm, saying, "Our firm's expansion speaks to the tremendous growth we've experienced as well as our unwavering commitment to our clients. This is an exciting step for Hach & Rose, and we believe that by creating more room for talent and innovation, we'll be better equipped to deliver the successful outcomes our clients deserve."

About Hach & Rose, LLP

Hach & Rose is rated as one of the top plaintiff's firms in New York, having recovered over $500 million for their clients. They handle a wide range of litigation, from traffic accidents and workplace injuries to toxic substance exposure and class action suits. Learn more about the firm and their services by visiting their website at www.unionlawfirm.com.

