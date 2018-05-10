Hach & Rose, LLP Issues Statement Regarding the Proposed Resolution of the Donald Ivy Matter

NEW YORK, May 10, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- As counsel to the Estate of Donald "Dontay" Ivy, Hach & Rose, LLP have investigated and litigated the claims regarding his unfortunate death. Dontay was beloved by his extremely supportive family in the Albany Community.
He suffered from mental health issues that could only be understood by those who were close to him. Since his passing, changes have been made in the Policies and Procedures of the Albany Police Department that will benefit the community into the foreseeable future.
Under the Estates, Powers and Trusts Laws of the State of New York, the legal beneficiary to this tragedy is Dontay's teenage son, Isaiah. We use the word "legal" beneficiary because there is no true benefit in this circumstance.
For this reason, our legal team worked diligently alongside Isaiah's mother Susan, the administrator of Dontay's estate, to do what was in the best interest of their son Isaiah.
The resolution of this matter that has been proposed to the Albany Common Council will assist Isaiah as he embarks on his bright future. Over the last three years we have come to know both Isaiah and his mother Susan very well. The strength and courage they have shown under these most difficult circumstances is such that can only be understood by people who have experienced such tragedy and adversity firsthand.
Susan and Isaiah are extraordinary people who have shown great dignity throughout this process.
While we can appreciate and understand that everyone is entitled to express their viewpoints regarding this lawsuit, it is the interests of Isaiah that are the concern in reaching this settlement. We know that Dontay would be very proud of the man that Isaiah is becoming.
