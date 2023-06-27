Hach & Rose Names Four New Partners

NEW YORK, June 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Hach & Rose, LLP is proud to announce that John Blyth, Brandon Cotter, George Ilchert, and Adam Roth have been made partners in recognition of the major contributions they've made to the firm.

The team at Hach & Rose, LLP

John Blyth started at Hach & Rose when he was in law school as an intern and has gone on to litigate cases in both New York State and New Jersey, securing many six- and seven-figure results in verdicts and settlements. He is currently responsible for managing Hach & Rose's New Jersey caseload. "John has grown into a magnificent attorney," founding partner Michael Rose said. "We are very proud of him starting here and going on to make partner."

John received his J.D. from Yeshiva University's Benjamin N. Cardozo School of Law and has been named to New York Super Lawyers Rising Stars list five times. He is proud to volunteer with Veterans Consortium Pro Bono Program, providing free representation to veterans and families appealing for VA disability benefits.

Brandon Cotter came to Hach & Rose after achieving considerable success at the upstate firm of Sobo & Sobo, which saw tremendous growth during his tenure. He brought the skills he honed there to oversee the group at Hach & Rose. "Brandon's been instrumental in implementing new policies and procedures for our firm's growth," Rose said.

Brandon earned his J.D. from Syracuse University of Law, where he won the New York State Trial Competition as well as several other awards and honors. He has since been named in the National Trial Lawyers Top 40 under 40, the National Academy of Personal Injury Attorneys Top 10 under 40, and Super Lawyers Rising Stars.

George Ilchert was a managing partner with Lurie, Ilchert, and Ryan when the firm decided to join forces with Hach & Rose three years ago. He has over 35 years of experience handling high-exposure construction accident cases, general liability, and motor vehicle matters. "George's depth of knowledge and experience is an invaluable asset to our team," Rose said of him.

George received his J.D. from Benjamin N. Cardozo School of Law, where he was the managing editor of the International Law Journal. He is a member of the Association of the Bar of the City of New York, the New York State Trial Lawyers Association, and the American Association for Justice.

Adam Roth spent several years as a trial lawyer in Manhattan with his own practice before joining Hach & Rose as the firm's lead trial attorney. The first case he took to trial after arriving began with a $400,000 settlement offer and ended in a liability verdict which the firm settled for $9.5 million in their client's favor. "We're excited about Adam's addition to the team," said Rose. "We're thrilled about the results he's achieved in the past and what he's done for us already, and we look forward to how he'll build on these successes."

Adam attended New York Law School, where he was elected Attorney General of the Student Bar Association by his peers. He has litigated over 90 jury trials in both state and federal courts, recovering tens of millions of dollars for his clients. He has made been named a Superlawyer repeatedly since 2014 and one of the Best Lawyers in America in 2023.

About Hach & Rose, LLP

Hach & Rose is rated as one of the top plaintiff's firms in New York and handles a wide range of litigation. Learn more about the firm and their services by visiting their website at www.unionlawfirm.com.

Media Contact:

Jenn Brown

[email protected]

SOURCE Hach & Rose, LLP