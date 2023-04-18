Hach & Rose Pursuing Litigation Against EzriCare Over Dangerous "Artificial Tears" Eye Drops

NEW YORK, April 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Hach & Rose, LLP has filed suit against EzriCare, the generic OTC drug company whose "Artificial Tears"-brand eye drops they allege have caused severe injuries because a batch was tainted by a life-threatening bacterium. The firm has also named corporate giant Amazon as a defendant for its part in distributing the dangerous product.

"Victims of this unsafe drug are coming to us with severe, drug-resistant infections requiring surgical intervention to treat," said Hach & Rose partner Brandon Cotter. "These companies are putting people at risk of blindness or even death, and they need to be held accountable for the harm they've done to ordinary people in the name of profits."

In early February, the Food & Drug Administration warned consumers and healthcare providers to stop purchasing and to refrain from using Artificial Tears-brand eye drops manufactured and sold by EzriCare, a New Jersey-based subsidiary of Global Pharma Healthcare Private Limited. Global Pharma, which is headquartered in India, also markets the Artificial Tears product under its Delsam Pharma subsidiary. The FDA warned that these products carried a heightened risk of severe infection.

Global Pharma recalled the products after the FDA found it had violated several current good manufacturing practices, including by failing to provide adequate microbial testing, manufacturing opthalmic drugs without a preservative, and failing to meet standards regarding tamper-evident packaging.

The FDA is working with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) as well as health officials at the state and local levels to investigate and contain a multi-state outbreak of a drug-resistant strain of a bacteria called Pseudomonas aeruginosa associated with the product. As of the agency's February notice, the CDC had already found 55 patients across 12 states whose infections it linked to the use of EzriCare's Artificial Tears. This number is expected to grow as investigations continue.

By manufacturing, marketing, and selling an inherently dangerous pharmaceutical, EzriCare has opened itself to liability for the severe injuries its Artificial Tears product caused consumers. Hach & Rose is one of the preeminent civil litigation firms in New York and has considerable experience with mass tort cases. The firm has represented over 5,000 clients since it opened its doors, securing more than $500 million on their behalf. They are aggressively seeking compensation on behalf of clients harmed by EzriCare, and encourage others to come forward with their stories.

About Hach & Rose, LLP

Hach & Rose is one of the leading civil litigation firms in New York. Its main office is located on Madison Avenue and 30th Street in Manhattan. Visit their website at www.unionlawfirm.com to learn more about the firm.

Media Contact:

Jenn Brown

[email protected]

SOURCE Hach & Rose, LLP