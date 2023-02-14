Hach & Rose Recognized for Securing One of Top 20 Personal Injury Settlements in the United States

NEW YORK, Feb. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The team at Hach & Rose, LLP is proud to have been recognized by Top Verdict for securing one of the Top 20 Personal Injury Settlements in the United States in 2021, for the case Santamaria v. N7 Owner, LLC, et al.

On August 15, 2018, Carlos Santamaria was severely injured in a construction accident at 308 North 7th Street in Brooklyn while employed by Maga Contracting Corporation. The accident occurred at approximately 11:30 a.m. when Mr. Santamaria fell 10 to 12 feet from the top of a sidewalk bridge/shed while dismantling a scaffold. The shed's parapet wall collapsed under the weight of heavy stacks of scaffold planks, and Mr. Santamaria was struck by several planks as they fell.

The accident was caused by the failure of the defendants to provide adequate safety equipment, leading to the collapse of the parapet wall. The situation was further exacerbated by the lack of protection for Mr. Santamaria when the scaffold planks fell on him.

As a result of the accident, Mr. Santamaria suffered multiple fractures of the vertebrae of his spine and has been left with severe and permanent injuries requiring a walker and a catheter. He also has no motor or sensory function below the knees.

Attorney Mike Rose of Hach & Rose, LLP says of the settlement, "We hope that this situation serves as a wake-up call for all construction companies to prioritize the safety of their employees and make necessary changes to ensure that accidents like this do not happen in the future."

Ultimately, the defendants agreed to settle the case for $11,000,000, which tied for sixteenth place on Top Verdict's Top 20 personal injury settlements in the United States in 2021. The Hach & Rose, LLP team is honored to have helped secure a just outcome for Mr. Santamaria and his family. This settlement serves as a reminder that companies have a responsibility to provide a safe work environment for their employees.

With years of experience and a proven track record of success, the New York construction accident attorneys at Hach & Rose, LLP, have the knowledge and resources necessary to help their clients recover the compensation they deserve. Our firm is committed to advocating for the rights of workers who have been injured, and we have achieved significant successful settlements and verdicts for our deserving clients. The recognition for securing one of the Top 20 Personal Injury Settlements in the United States in 2021, further solidifies our commitment to protecting those hurt on construction sites in our community.

