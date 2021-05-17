Hach Partners with LightDeck to Offer 10-Minute Water Quality Tests

Harmful Algal Blooms have become more frequent and intense over the past few decades due to a warming climate and fertilizer run-off into freshwater systems. Recently, Oregon, Florida, the Great Lakes Region, and upstate New York all reported drinking and recreational water emergencies due to HABs and microcystins. Since toxin profiles change over time as the blooms disperse, there is a significant need for rapid tests to provide real-time, local answers. Current water tests require samples to be transported back to a lab which can take hours, sometimes days, to provide results.

"Technicians can use the LightDeck MINI Algal Toxins Testing System to definitely know whether their water source has been contaminated by a Harmful Algal Bloom," states Chris Myatt, CEO of LightDeck. "The device is one-of-a-kind on the market and our partnership with Hach will ensure that we can offer this solution to communities and organizations far and wide."

Leveraging LightDeck's proprietary planar waveguide technology, the test reduces the time and cost associated with generating critical data used to protect consumers of water resources. With multiplexing capabilities, the platform ensures that microcystins and cylindrospermopsins are always monitored simultaneously to increase the likelihood of detecting unexpected toxins and improving human safety.

"At Hach, we strive to offer our customers the most innovative technology to improve water quality. We're thrilled to partner with LightDeck Diagnostics to deliver on this shared mission," says Jeff Stock, VP of Marketing at Hach. "The LightDeck MINI analyzer and associated tests have the potential to transform how our customers monitor for harmful algae blooms."

About Hach

Since 1933, Hach® has provided innovative solutions to give water quality professionals confidence in their analysis by delivering expert answers, outstanding support, and reliable, easy-to-use solutions. Hach analytical instruments, services, software, and reagents are used to ensure the quality of water in a variety of industries in more than 100 countries globally. More information is available at www.hach.com.

About LightDeck Diagnostics

LightDeck Diagnostics believes in a new approach to healthcare, where quick and accurate diagnostic tests will be run wherever and whenever they are needed, without compromise. The company's proprietary LightDeck® platform combines an advanced laser waveguide with novel materials and patented manufacturing techniques to deliver lab-quality results anywhere, in minutes. The LightDeck platform is achieving success in veterinary diagnostics and for environmental testing. LightDeck is also introducing a portfolio of in vitro diagnostic panels, the first is an on-the-spot test for COVID-19. Learn more at www.LightDeckDx.com

