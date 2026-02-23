Hach Unveils NP6000sc Phosphate Analyzer, Redefining Reliability and Simplifying Compliance for Water Treatment Facilities

LOVELAND, Colo., Feb. 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Hach announced the launch of the NP6000sc Phosphate Analyzer, a next-generation solution designed to set a new benchmark in nutrient monitoring for water treatment facilities. Designed specifically for utilities encountering issues with data reliability, analyzer downtime, and extensive maintenance requirements, the NP6000sc delivers enhanced accuracy, increased operational uptime, and streamlined workflows. These improvements enable water professionals to consistently meet regulatory standards.

Building on the trusted legacy of Hach's Phosphax sc analyzer, the NP6000sc introduces several workflow improvements. Its enhanced grab sample feature syncs measurements between lab and online analyzers, reducing discrepancies and supporting audit-readiness. The new FX6 filter is 75% lighter than previous models, making maintenance safer and simpler. The innovation of the NP6000sc Phosphate Analyzer delivers greater confidence in process performance through continuous, precise measurement across three ranges (0.015–75 mg/L) enabling operators to achieve lab-grade accuracy directly in the process.

The NP6000sc addresses this directly through an innovative filtration system and optimized design that extends the cleaning frequency from once a month to once every three months. It also enhances serviceability with reagent bottles now positioned for convenient front access, eliminating the need to expose internal electrical components during routine changes. Together, these advancements reduce downtime and help operators make more efficient use of staff resources compared to earlier models.

"Our customers have been clear about the challenges they face - downtime, maintenance, and compliance pressures," said Nicole Puhl, Vice President of Product & Strategy at Hach. "The NP6000sc is designed to address those needs directly. With the NP6000sc we're not just improving on the Phosphax - we're redefining what operators should expect from a nutrient analyzer. Longer uptime, smarter automation, and trusted data accuracy give teams the confidence to run their facilities more efficiently, every single day."

With the launch of the NP6000sc, Hach continues its commitment to equipping water professionals with reliable, easy to use, and future-ready nutrient monitoring solutions that support confident decision-making and regulatory compliance.

To learn more, visit https://bit.ly/40m5cmo.

About Hach

Hach, a global water analysis and innovation company, develops reliable, accurate instrumentation and chemistries that ensure water quality for people around the world. Hach makes water analysis better through products that provide our customers with solutions across a variety of industries like municipal, food, power and production. An operating company of Veralto, which became publicly traded in October 2023, Hach offers a broad portfolio of water analytics and differentiated water treatment solutions that safeguard the quality of our world's most important resource. Visit www.Hach.com to learn more.

